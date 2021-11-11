1 It’s getting more expensive to fill up your car, heat your home and cook your food.

All energy costs are up: The national average for gasoline ($3.40 a gallon) is the most expensive it has been in seven years, and natural gas bills The national average for gasoline ($3.40 a gallon) is the most expensive it has been in seven years, and natural gas bills could increase 26% this winter.

Why? Demand for energy rebounded from the pandemic much more quickly than supply.

When energy goes up, everything else does, too: Prices rose 6.2% last month, the Prices rose 6.2% last month, the largest increase in about 30 years.

2 Coronavirus cases have started rising again in parts of the country.

Twenty-three states have seen at least a 5% increase over the past two weeks, with Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont reporting have seen at least a 5% increase over the past two weeks, with Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont reporting 50 percent more cases on average.

What this means: The U.S. could face a fifth wave of cases, although vaccinations and treatments should mean it wouldn’t get as bad as last winter.

In other pandemic news: Texas schools can make their own mask rules, after a judge Texas schools can make their own mask rules, after a judge blocked the state’s mandate ban; however, the ruling could be appealed.

3 The U.S. and China agreed to tackle climate change together.

The two countries are the world’s biggest polluters, and the announcement at the U.N. climate summit was a complete surprise.

What’s the agreement? To boost clean energy and address deforestation and methane emissions over the next decade; however, it was To boost clean energy and address deforestation and methane emissions over the next decade; however, it was short on firm deadlines or specific commitments.

4 Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his homicide trial.

The 18-year-old , who fatally shot two people last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis., , who fatally shot two people last year during protests in Kenosha, Wis., broke down describing the moments before he opened fire.

Rittenhouse has pleaded not guilty , claiming self-defense, and his testimony is crucial because the case will come down to whether jurors believe he truly feared for his safety, experts say.

What’s next? The trial appears to be in its home stretch.

5 There’s a coast-to-coast storm system traveling across the U.S.

It started on the West Coast early this week with heavy rain, snow and wind, and is moving east.

What’s the forecast? It’s It’s going to get cold , and most places in the Eastern half of the country will see some rain or snow over the next few days.

6 The Tomb of the Unknowns is marking its 100th anniversary on Veterans Day today.

Thousands of people visited Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 10 for the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns. (The Washington Post)

The memorial in Arlington National Cemetery for the first time in decades this week, and thousands of people visited to pay their respects. in Arlington National Cemetery opened to the public for the first time in decades this week, and thousands of people visited to pay their respects.

The tomb was established in 1921 for in 1921 for an unknown U.S. soldier who died in World War I.

7 Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs had big nights at the Country Music Association Awards.

Stapleton took home four awards, including song and album of the year for “Starting Over”; Combs won entertainer of the year, the most prestigious prize.

One of the best moments: Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson’s Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson’s duet for an Aretha Franklin tribute.

