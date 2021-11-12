1 Booster shots are most popular in poorly vaccinated places where covid cases are rising.

States with the highest infection and booster rates: Montana, Vermont, Idaho, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Michigan, Colorado, Alaska, New Mexico and North Dakota, according to a review of the data

Facing one of the worst surges, Colorado will let all adults Colorado will let all adults get a booster shot , going beyond current federal guidance.

Biden health officials also want to expand booster access, but the CDC director is to expand booster access, but the CDC director is less convinced

2 A college student became the ninth person to die in the Astroworld tragedy.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior, was a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior, was critically injured during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s concert last Friday in Houston.

New details from a firefighter log show that the performance continued for 40 minutes after a report of show that the performance continued for 40 minutes after a report of “multiple people trampled.”

3 It’s the final day of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

What to watch: Negotiators will try to get Negotiators will try to get a final deal , but there’s a chance the summit could be extended if there isn’t progress.

Sticking points: How much money rich nations owe poorer ones for polluting Earth; coal use and fossil fuel subsidies (which negotiators want to end); and how countries report greenhouse gas emissions.

4 Closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial will take place on Monday.

What’s the case? The 18-year-old fatally shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense.

What to know: Experts say the prosecutor has made Experts say the prosecutor has made strategic missteps and been undercut by his own witnesses.

Why this is in the spotlight: Rittenhouse has become a hero of the far right.

5 The House Jan. 6 committee hit another roadblock to getting Trump’s White House records.

An appeals court the release of the documents, and another hearing is set for Nov. 30. temporarily blocked the release of the documents, and another hearing is set for Nov. 30.

It’s the latest move in a long saga: A judge just said earlier this week that the documents could be released, dismissing former president Donald Trump’s executive privilege arguments.

6 A hearing today could lead to the end of Britney Spears’s conservatorship.

A judge is expected to to stop at least one part of the controversial 13-year arrangement: control over the singer’s daily life and medical treatment.

What’s a conservatorship? An arrangement that puts a vulnerable adult under the supervision of another adult — in Spears’s case, her father, until earlier this year.

7 Earth’s peatlands store twice as much carbon as all the planet’s forests combined.

What are they? Waterlogged ecosystems also known as swamps, moors, marshes, bogs, etc. They slow decomposition down and basically pause the carbon cycle.

Why this matters: Peatlands can either be a powerful tool to fight climate change or, if they’re not preserved, a “carbon bomb.”

In England, they’re testing they’re testing “carbon farming,” where the crop is carbon a farmer is locking into the peat.