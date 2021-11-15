1 Nearly 200 countries agreed to a climate deal at the U.N. summit in Scotland this weekend.

The big takeaway: There was no huge breakthrough, and even with the agreement, the planet is still on track to warm There was no huge breakthrough, and even with the agreement, the planet is still on track to warm more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (something negotiators had wanted to prevent).

What countries said they’ll do: Ramp up carbon-cutting commitments, phase out some fossil fuels and increase aid to poorer countries.

A key moment: Crucial language around moving away from coal changed to “phase down” instead of “phase out” at a last-minute request from China and India.

2 A 9-year-old became the 10th person to die after being injured at Astroworld.

Ezra Blount fell off his dad’s shoulders at the Travis Scott concert in Houston and was trampled as the crowd surged forward.

He had been on life support since the Nov. 5 tragedy and since the Nov. 5 tragedy and died yesterday

A criminal investigation is underway into how the crowd surge happened.

3 The U.S. admitted to airstrikes that killed civilians in Syria.

The attacks happened in March 2019, along Syria’s border with Iraq, during the last days of the war against the Islamic State, but the military in March 2019, along Syria’s border with Iraq, during the last days of the war against the Islamic State, but the military didn’t disclose its actions until yesterday.

Why now? The acknowledgment came after a New York Times investigation published Saturday.

4 Jury deliberations are set to start this week in Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial.

Among questions the judge will ask jurors to consider: Whether Rittenhouse provoked an attack and whether he can be found guilty on Whether Rittenhouse provoked an attack and whether he can be found guilty on a less-serious charge than first-degree homicide.

What’s the case? The 18-year-old fatally shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense.

On today’s schedule: Closing arguments.

5 A taxi explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool has been declared a “terrorist incident.”

What happened? A taxi picked up a passenger yesterday with an explosive device, officials say. The passenger died in the blast, but the driver was able to escape with injuries. Details are A taxi picked up a passenger yesterday with an explosive device, officials say. The passenger died in the blast, but the driver was able to escape with injuries. Details are still unfolding

Four men, all in their 20s, have been arrested under the U.K.’s terrorism legislation, officials said today.

6 The 3G shutdown could affect older and lower-income Americans the most.

What’s going on? 3G wireless networks are 3G wireless networks are shutting down , starting in February, to make way for 4G and 5G.

What makes this tricky: Older phones and things like life-alert alarms, location sensors that track school buses and breathalyzers that monitor convicted drunk drivers still use 3G.

Some are worried vulnerable people won’t be able to upgrade in time and will lose access to emergency services.

7 Adele sat down with Oprah and performed a concert in a two-hour special last night.

Why? The British singer’s first album in years, “30,” comes out this Friday. “Easy on Me,” a single from the album, has already broken records.

Takeaways from the CBS interview: Adele talked about her final days with her estranged father, the guilt she feels over her divorce, how she feels about people’s reactions to her weight loss and Adele talked about her final days with her estranged father, the guilt she feels over her divorce, how she feels about people’s reactions to her weight loss and more

And now … if you’re trying to get ahead on holiday shopping like me (thanks supply-chain issues), our annual gift guide — with suggestions by topic and price — is a great place to start.