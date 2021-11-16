1Kyle Rittenhouse’s homicide trial is wrapping up.
- The closing arguments: The prosecution drove home its narrative yesterday that Rittenhouse was reckless and dangerous when he killed two people last year, while the defense described him as a concerned citizen protecting Kenosha, Wis.
- The verdict will come down to how the jury assesses Rittenhouse’s self-defense claims. Jurors start deliberating today.
2Most Americans oppose the Texas abortion law.
- In a Washington Post-ABC News poll, 65% of people said the Supreme Court should reject the law, which bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
- A similar percentage of people said they support upholding 1973′s Roe v. Wade, which guarantees the right to an abortion.
- The court is considering cases challenging Roe, including arguments Dec. 1 over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
3Alex Jones has to pay damages to Sandy Hook families.
- Why is the far-right broadcaster being sued? The families of people killed in the 2012 school shooting say he has profited from false claims it was a “hoax.”
- The ruling: The judge said Jones violated court rules when he refused to provide financial documents requested by the families.
4Pfizer has agreed to share its license for a covid-19 pill.
- What this means: The experimental drug would be more widely available around the world, giving access to millions of people in low-income countries.
- Does it work? The company said treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given within three days of symptoms appearing.
- The drug hasn’t received regulatory approval in the U.S. yet, but Pfizer says it plans to seek authorization as soon as possible.
5An “atmospheric river” caused major flooding in Western Canada.
- Flooding trapped people in cars without food or medication, shut down highways, downed power lines and placed thousands under an evacuation order in British Columbia yesterday.
- Washington state was also hit, with major flooding affecting roads, homes and power lines.
- What is an atmospheric river? An intense stream of water vapor — basically, a river in the sky.
6The NCAA just drafted a new constitution.
- The goals: To give athletes a more formal role in the decision-making process, prioritize athlete health and safety, and delegate its authority over college sports to three divisions.
- Members mostly support the draft, but some are worried about legal liability for conferences and schools when it comes to athlete safety.
- What’s next: A two-thirds majority of NCAA members is required for the draft to be approved.
7“Sesame Street” is debuting its first Asian American muppet.
- Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American muppet, will be introduced in a Thanksgiving special Nov. 25.
- Special guests include celebrities of Asian descent, including tennis star Naomi Osaka and action actor Simu Liu.
- Why it matters: The show will focus on anti-Asian racism after nearly two years of rising violence against the Asian and Pacific Islander community.