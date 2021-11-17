1 States are making their own booster shot rules.

At least five — California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas and West Virginia — will let — California, Colorado, New Mexico, Arkansas and West Virginia — will let any adult get a coronavirus vaccine booster, with more expected to follow.

Leaders hope that expanding access will keep case numbers down during the holidays.

Official guidance could change soon, too: The FDA is expected to say all adults can get Pfizer’s shot this week, and CDC will meet on the issue Friday.

2 The U.S. plans to buy a huge order of Pfizer’s covid-19 pill.

Why? Officials think it, as well as a similar treatment by Merck, will be a pandemic game-changer. They’re ordering enough for 10 million people.

What does it do? The company said the pill reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given within three days of symptoms appearing.

The 5-day treatment is is being reviewed by the FDA.

3 Astronauts had to evacuate the space station.

What happened? Russia blew up a satellite during a missile test, which sent Russia blew up a satellite during a missile test, which sent thousands of pieces of debris hurtling close to the station.

The two crews sheltered in their spacecrafts, prepared to return to Earth, but the debris missed.

This could become more common: A debris field has been forming around the planet that the International Space Station will have to deal with regularly.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4 It’s the defense’s turn in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.

The prosecution wrapped up after almost two weeks with testimony that could after almost two weeks with testimony that could end up helping the shooter’s self-defense claim.

What’s the trial about? Three White men are accused of racially profiling, chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a Black man, as he was jogging in Georgia last year.

Over in Wisconsin: Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial will Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial will continue deliberating today.

5 Thanksgiving travel could be stormy in the eastern U.S.

A blast of cold air (the chilliest of the season so far) is forecast to sweep across the region (the chilliest of the season so far) is forecast to sweep across the region early next week

It could bring a big storm with it, too, and the stakes are high: More 53 million Americans are expected to be traveling.

6 Heating your home will cost more this winter.

Why? Higher energy prices, more demand than supply and what’s supposed to be a slightly colder winter could increase bills by 30%.

What can you do? Small changes add up. You can 1) save about 1-3% for each degree you lower your thermostat, 2) get a furnace tuneup to make sure it’s operating efficiently and 3) program your thermostat to go down when you’re away. (More tips Small changes add up. You can 1) save about 1-3% for each degree you lower your thermostat, 2) get a furnace tuneup to make sure it’s operating efficiently and 3) program your thermostat to go down when you’re away. (More tips here .)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

7 Harry Potter stars are reuniting for its 20th anniversary.

When and where? In a TV special that will be available on HBO Max on New Year’s Day.

Who will be there? The series’ three main stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — plus The series’ three main stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — plus other cast members

Notably absent is J.K. Rowling, the author of the book series, whose comments on transgender people have received criticism in recent years.

And now … want in on the great retirement boom? Here are the five things you should know.