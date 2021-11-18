- What this means: You’ll be able to fix things like broken screens and old batteries, without a trip to the Apple Store.
- How it works: Parts will be available online for iPhone 12 and 13 devices starting early next year. You’ll receive tools and instructions, and once you’re done, you can send old parts back for recycling.
The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years happens tonight.
- How to watch: You’ll be able to see it anywhere in North America. It starts at 1:02 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, or 10:02 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, and last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds.
- What is a lunar eclipse? When the moon is covered (or, in tonight’s case, 97% covered) by Earth’s shadow, blocking light from the sun.
And now … a daily dose of good news (and one of my favorite holiday stories): A grandma mistakenly invited a stranger to Thanksgiving. Six years later, they still celebrate together.
