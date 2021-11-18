1

Two men will be exonerated today in Malcolm X’s assassination.

  • Muhammad A. Aziz, who is 83 now, and Khalil Islam, who died in 2009, spent decades in prison for the 1965 murder of the civil rights icon.
  • The Manhattan district attorney began reviewing the case last year after a Netflix documentary, “Who Killed Malcolm X?,” raised doubts about their guilt.

2

Overdose deaths have soared during the pandemic.

  • 100,000 people died in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021, the first time drug-related deaths have hit six figures in any 12-month period.
  • The biggest problem: Opioids. There were more overdose deaths from the illegal synthetic opioid fentanyl than there were from any drug in 2016.
  • Why the increase? Experts point to the financial, social and mental health toll of the pandemic.

3

Julius Jones is scheduled to be executed today in Oklahoma.

  • The 41-year-old former youth basketball star was convicted of a 1999 murder but has maintained his innocence throughout his years on death row.
  • Can the execution be stopped? Only by Oklahoma’s governor. The state recommended Jones be granted clemency, but Gov. Kevin Stitt, who hasn’t said whether he’ll act, has the final say.

4

Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis.

  • What we know: The shooting happened at a cookie store the 36-year-old often visited on trips home. There have been no arrests yet.
  • Who was he? A proudly independent musician with hundreds of millions of streams and a string of hits. He collaborated with other rappers, including Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane and Wiz Khalifa.

5

Rep. Paul Gosar was disciplined by the House.

  • Why? The Republican congressman from Arizona tweeted an anime video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and swinging swords at President Biden.
  • It’s the first time in more than a decade that the House has censured one of its members, and the vote split mostly along party lines.
  • What is a censure? It’s less severe than expulsion but more severe than a reprimand. The House also removed Gosar from his committees.

6

Apple will start selling parts for DIY iPhone repairs.

  • What this means: You’ll be able to fix things like broken screens and old batteries, without a trip to the Apple Store.
  • How it works: Parts will be available online for iPhone 12 and 13 devices starting early next year. You’ll receive tools and instructions, and once you’re done, you can send old parts back for recycling.

7

The longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years happens tonight.

  • How to watch: You’ll be able to see it anywhere in North America. It starts at 1:02 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, or 10:02 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, and last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds.
  • What is a lunar eclipse? When the moon is covered (or, in tonight’s case, 97% covered) by Earth’s shadow, blocking light from the sun.

And now … a daily dose of good news (and one of my favorite holiday stories): A grandma mistakenly invited a stranger to Thanksgiving. Six years later, they still celebrate together.

