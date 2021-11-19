1

Booster shots could be available to all adults by this weekend.

  • The FDA is expected today to authorize Pfizer’s request to let anyone 18 and over get a coronavirus vaccine booster and is reviewing Moderna’s, as well.
  • After the FDA’s decision, the CDC’s final sign-off may also come today, after its outside advisers meet to make a recommendation.

2

Julius Jones was spared execution.

  • Oklahoma’s governor stepped in to commute the 41-year-old’s sentence hours before he was to be executed.
  • The former youth basketball star was convicted of a 1999 murder but has maintained his innocence, and his case drew a lot of attention.
  • What happens now? Jones will serve life in prison with no possibility of parole.

3

The Unite the Right trial is wrapping up.

  • The case goes to the jury today, after closing arguments ended yesterday.
  • What’s the trial about? A deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017. Some of the country’s most notorious racists are accused of conspiring to engage in racially motivated violence.
  • A key question: Whether jurors will take rally organizers’ messages, which included slurs and violent memes, literally or dismiss them as jokes.

4

The House expects to vote today on President Biden’s spending bill.

  • The more than $2 trillion package would overhaul the country’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
  • What to know: Democrats had hoped to vote yesterday, but Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy forced a delay with a winding speech.
  • What happens after a House vote? The package would still have to pass the Senate, where some Democrats are expected to push for changes.

5

Millions of Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving.

  • What to expect: The biggest holiday travel surge of the pandemic era. Tuesday, Wednesday, and the following Sunday and Monday will be the busiest days.
  • If you’re flying, give yourself extra time to catch your flight and make parking reservations in advance.
  • If you’re driving, brace for backups and crowded rest stops — and the highest Thanksgiving gas prices in eight years.

6

Climate change is coming for America’s pies.

  • What’s happening? A combination of supply chain issues and extreme weather mean that pies are in danger of being out of stock this holiday season.
  • Key ingredients like wheat, honey and soybean oil have been hit by droughts, wildfires and power shutdowns, causing shortages and raising prices.
  • How long will this go on? The supply chain issues should work themselves out eventually, but weather problems will remain a threat to food.

7

It was a big night at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas.

  • The top honors went to salsa icon Rubén Blades, who was the Latin Recording Academy’s Person of the Year and received album of the year for “Salswing.”
  • What else to know: Gloria Estefan opened with a performance, and Christina Aguilera appeared for the first time in 20 years, introducing a new single, “Somos Nada.”

And now … something to watch this weekend: Will Smith in the new “King Richard,” which will remind you just how good he is. And something to read: “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, which our critic says may be the best pandemic novel we ever get.

