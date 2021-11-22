1

An SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis.

  • What we know: At least five people were killed, and more than 40, including children, were injured last night — and both those numbers could grow. One person is in custody.
  • What to watch for today: Information about the driver, the victims and a possible motive.

2

A verdict will come soon in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s killing.

  • Closing arguments happen today, and the nearly all-White jury could reach a decision this week.
  • The stakes are high: Many are watching with concerns about favoritism in the U.S. legal system toward White men with guns after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday.
  • Why? The trial is accusing three White men of racially profiling, chasing and fatally shooting Arbery, a Black man, in Georgia last year.

3

More Americans aren’t planning to have kids.

  • 21% of adults said it was “not too likely,” compared with 16% in 2018, according to a new poll.
  • Why not? A growing number cited medical, economic or financial reasons, and lack of a partner.
  • Why this matters: The U.S. birthrate has gone down for six years in a row, and experts are concerned there won’t be enough growth to support the economy or things like Social Security.

4

Two missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released.

  • What’s going on? Sixteen Americans and one Canadian were taken hostage on Oct. 16 by a notorious street gang.
  • We don’t know yet who was released or why, but it’s a sign that the rest of the hostages could soon be freed, too, one expert said.

5

Facebook’s algorithms were biased against people of color.

  • What happened? Its 2015 software detected attacks against White people more than any other group and failed to remove the most harmful, racist content, internal documents showed.
  • Why? One reason was “race-blind” rules of conduct that didn’t distinguish among the targets of hate speech.
  • Did Facebook know about this? Yes. Its researchers wanted to do a complete software overhaul, but executives only approved parts of their plan.

6

A missing Chinese tennis player reappeared online.

  • Peng Shuai spoke by video with the International Olympic Committee president yesterday.
  • What happened? She claimed early this month that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior government official, then wasn’t seen for weeks.
  • After the IOC call, people are still worried about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.

7

Western states are seeding clouds to make their own snow.

  • Why? They’re facing one of the worst droughts in recent memory. Cloud seeding has been around for years, but desperate states are ramping up their programs.
  • What is it? Planes drop silver iodide among clouds, which can cause ice crystals to form and fall as snow.
  • Does it work? Some scientists are still skeptical, but Idaho’s program is estimated to create about 1 million acre-feet more of water every year.

And now … one of my favorite things The Post does every year is here: The best books lists, from fiction to nonfiction and everything in between. Enjoy!

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.