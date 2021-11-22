- Peng Shuai spoke by video with the International Olympic Committee president yesterday.
- What happened? She claimed early this month that she had been sexually assaulted by a senior government official, then wasn’t seen for weeks.
- After the IOC call, people are still worried about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.
7
Western states are seeding clouds to make their own snow.
- Why? They’re facing one of the worst droughts in recent memory. Cloud seeding has been around for years, but desperate states are ramping up their programs.
- What is it? Planes drop silver iodide among clouds, which can cause ice crystals to form and fall as snow.
- Does it work? Some scientists are still skeptical, but Idaho’s program is estimated to create about 1 million acre-feet more of water every year.
And now … one of my favorite things The Post does every year is here: The best books lists, from fiction to nonfiction and everything in between. Enjoy!
