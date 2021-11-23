1

The Wis. parade suspect had been fleeing a fight, officials said.

  • Darrell E. Brooks Jr. will be charged with homicide after driving through a Christmas parade Sunday in Waukesha, leaving five people dead and 48 injured, according to police.
  • What do we know about him? Brooks has a long criminal history and had been released from jail on bail just five days before the parade.
  • Who are the victims? Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81. Some were part of a beloved “Dancing Grannies” group in the parade.

2

The U.S. agreed to pay millions to families of Parkland shooting victims.

  • Final details are still being worked out, but the tentative deal would divide about $130 million among the families.
  • Why? They sued because the FBI didn’t follow its own rules and didn’t act on warnings that the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was planning an attack.
  • He killed 17 people in 2018 at the Florida high school.

3

Coronavirus cases are still rising in the U.S.

  • New daily infections are up 10% over the past week, just as people head home for the holidays.
  • What can be done? The White House said lockdowns aren’t part of the plan. Instead, people should get vaccinated or get a booster shot. All adults are eligible for boosters now.

4

The U.S. will try to lower gas prices using oil reserves.

  • 50 million barrels will be released, though energy experts are skeptical about whether it will actually help.
  • The average cost of gas is $3.41 per gallon as Americans prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

5

You should start your Black Friday shopping now.

  • Most places kicked off the holiday season early, so that, plus (you guessed it) supply chain issues, means shortages are likely.
  • What else to know: Shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal (stores are increasingly willing to price match). However, don’t expect typical deep Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Check here for more tips.

6

NASA will try to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft.

  • The goal: To knock it into a slightly different orbit, which would be the first time humans will have changed the trajectory of a celestial object.
  • Why is it doing this? Scientists want to be prepared in case an asteroid is ever heading toward Earth that we need to bump away.
  • The timeline: Launch could happen tonight, weather permitting, but the spacecraft won’t get to the asteroid until next fall.

7

An NBA player won “Dancing With the Stars” for the first time.

  • Iman Shumpert, the season’s underdog, triumphed over teen pop star JoJo Siwa, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots.
  • It was a bit of an upset: Siwa, who made history as part of the first same-sex couple on the U.S. show, was the reliable front-runner.

And now … today is supposed to be one of the busiest holiday travel days: Here are some tips on how to deal with it.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.