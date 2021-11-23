- Most places kicked off the holiday season early, so that, plus (you guessed it) supply chain issues, means shortages are likely.
- What else to know: Shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal (stores are increasingly willing to price match). However, don’t expect typical deep Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. Check here for more tips.
NASA will try to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft.
- The goal: To knock it into a slightly different orbit, which would be the first time humans will have changed the trajectory of a celestial object.
- Why is it doing this? Scientists want to be prepared in case an asteroid is ever heading toward Earth that we need to bump away.
- The timeline: Launch could happen tonight, weather permitting, but the spacecraft won’t get to the asteroid until next fall.
An NBA player won “Dancing With the Stars” for the first time.
- Iman Shumpert, the season’s underdog, triumphed over teen pop star JoJo Siwa, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots.
- It was a bit of an upset: Siwa, who made history as part of the first same-sex couple on the U.S. show, was the reliable front-runner.
And now … today is supposed to be one of the busiest holiday travel days: Here are some tips on how to deal with it.
