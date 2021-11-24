- Jackson Sparks died yesterday, becoming the sixth victim. He had an infectious smile and loved baseball, one of his teachers said.
- Darrell E. Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his SUV into a Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday and faces several counts of intentional homicide.
The committee investigating Jan. 6 issued more subpoenas.
- The House committee wants records from extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, along with their leaders, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes.
- In related news: The committee is zeroing in on law enforcement failures that preceded the insurrection, such as ignoring multiple warnings of violence.
CVS, Walgreens and Walmart helped fuel Ohio’s opioid crisis.
- A jury decided the retailers didn’t stop large amounts of addictive pain pills from reaching the black market in Lake and Trumbull counties.
- Why this matters: The case could indicate where several similar trials across the country are headed.
Grammy nominations are in, and Jon Batiste leads the pack.
- Highlights: Newcomer Olivia Rodrigo made a big splash, and we’re getting another Taylor vs. Kanye showdown for album of the year.
- A notable change: The academy eliminated “secret committees,” groups of anonymous voters who decide which artists make the final cut in key categories, after criticism last year.
- When’s the show? Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS. And no, a host hasn’t been announced yet.
Americans are still deciding how to celebrate Thanksgiving.
- Two-thirds of people plan to spend the holiday with as many people as they did before the pandemic, according to a Monmouth University poll.
- Unlike last year, experts aren’t asking people to skip the celebration. Instead, they want people to get vaccinated, get tested and celebrate outdoors or wear masks indoors.
And now … some tips for the big day tomorrow: A guide to carving a turkey, easy ways to decorate your table and what to do with all those leftovers. Plus, a long read that will make you think, about the tribe that helped the Pilgrims that first Thanksgiving.
