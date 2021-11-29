1

A new coronavirus variant is worrying experts around the world.

  • What we know: Omicron has an unusually high number of mutations that could help it spread more easily.
  • What we don’t know yet: How easily, exactly, omicron is able to spread; how badly it causes people to get sick; and whether the vaccines protect against it (though scientists may know more on that in about a week).
  • The variant was first detected in South Africa but has been spotted in a growing number of countries, including Canada. The U.S. restricted travel from southern Africa in response.

2

The deadline to prevent a government shutdown is Friday.

  • This again? Yes. The short-term measure to fund the government Congress passed this fall expires this week.
  • What does that mean? The House and Senate will need to act on another spending fix or risk a major crisis.
  • The debt ceiling issue is also back: There may be less than two weeks until the U.S. hits its borrowing limit.

3

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial starts today.

  • Who is she? The close friend and alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sexually abusing dozens of girls. She has pleaded not guilty.
  • What to expect: The trial will probably last about six weeks, beginning with final jury selection. Four of Epstein’s alleged victims will testify.

4

Tributes pour in after Stephen Sondheim’s death.

  • The 91-year-old, who died Friday, was the greatest theater composer-lyricist of our time.
  • Dozens of Broadway performers, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, commemorated him in Times Square yesterday.
  • In other news: Virgil Abloh, one of the most influential Black designers of his generation, died yesterday at 41.

5

Kids in Brazil are climbing 60-foot trees to harvest your açaí.

  • Why? Child labor is common because açaí trees are so thin that an adult can snap them.
  • It’s dangerous work: Nine in 10 farmers say someone in their family has been injured picking the popular health food, more than half of whom needed hospitalization, one study said.
  • What’s being done? The açaí supply chain is hard to track, and so far, a fair-trade certification process has failed to stop child labor.

6

Most of the people who died at Astroworld were in the same area.

  • At least seven of the 10 had been near the center of the south section of the Houston venue, which was surrounded on three sides by metal barriers, a Post investigation found.
  • What that means: The barriers would have compressed people at Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert, increasing crowd density and making it hard for anyone to leave, experts say.

7

The supply chain crisis is coming for Christmas.

  • Where are all the Santas? Thanks to pandemic risks, there are fewer jolly old bearded men available this year. Prepare to see younger Santas with less-than-stellar beards.
  • Meanwhile, real and artificial Christmas trees are also less available and more expensive because of shipping and labor problems.

And now … if you’re still hunting for the perfect present: A reminder that our gift guide is a great place to start. Also, Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday, began at sundown last night.

Special thanks to Mina Haq for contributing to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.