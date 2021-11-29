- At least seven of the 10 had been near the center of the south section of the Houston venue, which was surrounded on three sides by metal barriers, a Post investigation found.
- What that means: The barriers would have compressed people at Travis Scott’s Nov. 5 concert, increasing crowd density and making it hard for anyone to leave, experts say.
7
The supply chain crisis is coming for Christmas.
- Where are all the Santas? Thanks to pandemic risks, there are fewer jolly old bearded men available this year. Prepare to see younger Santas with less-than-stellar beards.
- Meanwhile, real and artificial Christmas trees are also less available and more expensive because of shipping and labor problems.
And now … if you’re still hunting for the perfect present: A reminder that our gift guide is a great place to start. Also, Hanukkah, the eight-day Jewish holiday, began at sundown last night.
Special thanks to Mina Haq for contributing to today’s briefing.
