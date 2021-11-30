1

All adults should get a booster because of omicron, the CDC said.

  • It’s a significant update: Before, guidance said people over 50 should make sure to get a coronavirus vaccine booster while others just had the option.
  • There’s a lot we still don’t know about the new variant, however, and it would have to outcompete delta to become widespread.
  • In other booster news: Pfizer will ask for authorization of its booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds soon, and the FDA is expected to sign off on it quickly.

2

A judge blocked a health-care vaccine mandate in 10 states.

  • What this means: The states (Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming) had sued over the federal rule, and enforcement is on hold until the court hears their case.
  • What is the mandate? It’s a key part of President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine requirements and applied to about 1.7 million people who work at facilities that get Medicare and Medicaid funding, including hospitals and nursing homes.

3

The officer who killed Daunte Wright goes on trial today.

  • What happened? Kim Potter, who is White, said she confused her gun with her Taser when she shot the 20-year-old unarmed Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb in April. She’s charged with manslaughter.
  • The shooting happened during the trial of the ex-Minneapolis officer convicted of murdering George Floyd and led to days of protests.
  • What to expect: The case will renew scrutiny on use-of-force training and heat-of-the-moment decisions.

4

Trump supporters are taking key local election posts.

  • In Michigan, people who backed false claims that the 2020 election was rigged were appointed to election canvassing boards.
  • In two Pennsylvania counties, candidates with similar beliefs were elected voting judges and inspectors.
  • It’s part of a larger plan: The former president and his allies are trying to replace election officials all across the country, raising fears about future vote challenges.

5

Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter’s CEO.

  • The announcement was a huge surprise: He was one of the social media platform’s co-founders and served in leadership there for over 15 years.
  • The move leaves Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg as the last remaining major Silicon Valley founder to continue serving as CEO.

6

Winter weather is missing in most of the country.

  • An unusually mild weather pattern is swallowing the western and central parts of the U.S.
  • What to expect: Temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the next week, at least — and it could sneak into the East, especially toward the second week of December.

7

Barbados removed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state.

  • The Caribbean island is the first Commonwealth realm in nearly three decades to become a republic.
  • A new president was sworn in at midnight in a ceremony with Prince Charles and Rihanna (who was also declared a national hero).
  • Why now? The decision was announced last year after the move gained momentum because of the Black Lives Matter movement and growing demands for slavery reparations.

And now … we talked to experts about a hotly debated question: Should you sleep with your pets? Here are the pros and cons.

