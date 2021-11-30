- An unusually mild weather pattern is swallowing the western and central parts of the U.S.
- What to expect: Temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the next week, at least — and it could sneak into the East, especially toward the second week of December.
Barbados removed Britain’s Queen Elizabeth as head of state.
- The Caribbean island is the first Commonwealth realm in nearly three decades to become a republic.
- A new president was sworn in at midnight in a ceremony with Prince Charles and Rihanna (who was also declared a national hero).
- Why now? The decision was announced last year after the move gained momentum because of the Black Lives Matter movement and growing demands for slavery reparations.
