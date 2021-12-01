- That’s decades earlier than scientists had been expecting, according to a new study.
- Why it matters: Rain makes ice melt more rapidly, which could raise sea levels and release greenhouse gases trapped by permafrost into the air, speeding up climate change.
- One caveat: Predicting the exact timing of changes like this is hard, scientists say, but the more the world warms, the more likely they will happen sooner.
New York City opened two supervised drug injection sites.
- What will they do? Be prepared to administer oxygen and naloxone, which treats opioid overdoses, as well as provide clean needles.
- The two centers are the first of their kind in the U.S., trying a different approach to address the country’s soaring overdose deaths.
