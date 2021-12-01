1

There was a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school.

  • Three students — a 14-year-old, 16-year-old and 17-year-old — were killed. Eight people were injured, some in critical condition, including a teacher.
  • What happened? A 15-year-old sophomore, who has been arrested, was the shooter, police said. We don’t know the motive yet.
  • The gun, a 9mm pistol, was purchased by the suspect’s father last week, four days before the shooting, officials said.

2

It’s a big day for abortion at the Supreme Court.

  • Why? Justices will hear arguments about whether a 15-week ban in Mississippi (which has been on hold since 2018) is constitutional.
  • What’s at stake? The court could decide to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. That would almost automatically make them illegal or difficult to get in about half the U.S.
  • What will happen? We don’t know. But it’s notable the court even agreed to hear this case.

3

FDA advisers recommended the first pill to treat covid-19.

  • Molnupiravir, taken for five days, cut the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% for people at high risk of severe illness.
  • What’s next? FDA officials have to decide whether to authorize it, but they usually follow the experts’ recommendation. Pfizer’s covid pill is also being reviewed.
  • In other coronavirus news: The U.S. plans to announce new international travel requirements tomorrow.

4

Another judge blocked the vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

  • What this means: A key part of President Biden’s vaccine rules will now be on hold across the country after a ruling on Monday first blocked it in 10 states.
  • What’s the mandate? It applied to about 1.7 million people who work at facilities that get Medicare and Medicaid funding, including hospitals and nursing homes.

5

Chris Cuomo was suspended “indefinitely” from CNN.

  • Why? He was much more involved in defending his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations than previously known.
  • What did he do? Drafted statements for his brother, asked for a larger role in strategy and asked other journalists for information about the accusations, text messages released this week showed.

6

Parts of the Arctic could get more rain than snow by 2060.

  • That’s decades earlier than scientists had been expecting, according to a new study.
  • Why it matters: Rain makes ice melt more rapidly, which could raise sea levels and release greenhouse gases trapped by permafrost into the air, speeding up climate change.
  • One caveat: Predicting the exact timing of changes like this is hard, scientists say, but the more the world warms, the more likely they will happen sooner.

7

New York City opened two supervised drug injection sites.

  • What will they do? Be prepared to administer oxygen and naloxone, which treats opioid overdoses, as well as provide clean needles.
  • The two centers are the first of their kind in the U.S., trying a different approach to address the country’s soaring overdose deaths.

And now … my goal is to read at least one thing from this list: The 10 books to read in December.

