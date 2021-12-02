1

The Supreme Court seemed likely to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

  • At the center of yesterday’s hearing: Whether abortion should be available until a fetus is able to live outside the womb (around 23 or 24 weeks).
  • Why? That’s the standard set by Roe v. Wade, and justices could decide to overturn it completely or let it stand but allow states to ban abortion earlier.
  • When will we know their decision? Probably sometime this summer.

2

Another teenager died after the Michigan school shooting.

  • Who was he? Justin Shilling, 17, a co-captain of Oxford High’s bowling team and a golfer. Three other students were killed, and seven people injured.
  • The 15-year-old suspect, a sophomore at the school, will be charged as an adult with terrorism and murder, officials said.
  • In an unusual move, the suspect’s parents, who owned the gun used in the shooting, might also be charged, the prosecutor said.

3

The coronavirus omicron variant has been discovered in the U.S.

  • The first case: A Californian who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.
  • What we know: The patient was fully vaccinated but had not received a booster shot. So far, that person just has mild symptoms.

4

The U.S. will require stricter testing for travelers entering the country.

  • The new rules: Everyone, including Americans, will have to get a coronavirus test one day before their flights, regardless of vaccination status or which country they’re coming from — starting early next week.
  • There’s more: Officials extended the mask mandate on planes, trains, buses and other modes of transportation through March 18. It would have expired next month.
  • Why? The changes are part of President Biden’s broader plan to fight the omicron variant, which he’ll announce later today.

5

Stacey Abrams announced another run for governor in Georgia.

  • The Democrat could face a rematch against Gov. Brian Kemp, who narrowly defeated her three years ago.
  • If she wins next year, she could be the country’s first Black woman elected governor.

6

MLB shut down for the first time in over two decades.

  • What’s going on? A labor dispute between team owners and baseball players. They couldn’t reach a deal by a midnight deadline, and owners began a lockout.
  • What does a lockout do? It stops all offseason transactions and official team activity.
  • How serious is this? The regular season starts March 31, so there’s time to reach an agreement before it’s disrupted.

7

You’re not being paranoid to cover your webcam.

  • It’s potentially vulnerable, even if it’s unlikely a hacker is actively watching on the other end.
  • How can they get in? Operating systems you haven’t updated in a while or apps on your phone that have camera access (you can check these permissions in your settings).
  • Your spy may not even be human: Hackers can use automation to vacuum up data from compromised computers — camera included.

