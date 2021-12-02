- What’s going on? A labor dispute between team owners and baseball players. They couldn’t reach a deal by a midnight deadline, and owners began a lockout.
- What does a lockout do? It stops all offseason transactions and official team activity.
- How serious is this? The regular season starts March 31, so there’s time to reach an agreement before it’s disrupted.
7
You’re not being paranoid to cover your webcam.
- It’s potentially vulnerable, even if it’s unlikely a hacker is actively watching on the other end.
- How can they get in? Operating systems you haven’t updated in a while or apps on your phone that have camera access (you can check these permissions in your settings).
- Your spy may not even be human: Hackers can use automation to vacuum up data from compromised computers — camera included.
And now … a story that made me smile: High school basketball players tried to text their teammate. They ended up talking to Tom Brady.
