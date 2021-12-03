- Who? Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will be out for three games, along with free agent John Franklin III (who used to play for the Bucs), if he’s signed by a team.
- They apparently submitted fake cards but are now actually vaccinated.
- NFL players aren’t required to get a coronavirus vaccine, but unvaccinated players have additional safety rules.
7
The U.S. has the world’s biggest plastic trash problem.
- The country produced almost twice as much as China, and more than the entire European Union combined, scientists found in a new study.
- A lot of that plastic (8 million metric tons of it worldwide, every year) ends up in the ocean.
And now … bookmark this for holiday baking: 12 colorful cookie recipes, from traditional roll-and-cut to delicious vegan and gluten-free options. Also, something to try this weekend: Eight sweet and savory fried recipes for Hanukkah.
