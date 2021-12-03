1

The U.S. is still heading for a winter coronavirus surge.

  • Omicron isn’t to blame ... yet: Rising cases, particularly in the Northeast and Upper Midwest, are being caused by the delta variant, which is still a threat, experts said.
  • In omicron news: The new variant has been found in five states now. It is three times more likely to cause reinfection than delta, a preliminary South Africa study found.
  • What’s being done? “Nothing is off the table,” the White House said, including a vaccine mandate for air travel within the U.S.

2

Local battles over abortion rights are already intensifying.

  • Why? Supreme Court arguments this week made it seem likely those rights will be reduced, and states are preparing.
  • On the pro-abortion rights side: In Colorado, Democrats will try to pass a law ensuring abortion rights. In Michigan, they’re trying to repeal a 90-year-old abortion ban that could take effect again.
  • On the antiabortion side: Groups are creating strategies for states they think could pass stricter laws, if they become able.

3

Congress managed to prevent a government shutdown.

  • Lawmakers approved a short-term bill that will fund the federal government until Feb. 18, when they’ll need to do this again.
  • How close was it? The deadline was midnight tonight. Some Republicans threatened to hold up things over President Biden’s vaccine policies but made a deal in the end.

4

Alec Baldwin said he isn’t responsible for the “Rust” shooting.

  • The actor went on TV for the first time since the October tragedy in an interview with ABC News last night.
  • What happened? Baldwin was practicing a scene on set when the gun in his hands went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
  • Key takeaway: He said Hutchins had directed him to point the gun at her. He had cocked it but had not pulled the trigger when it went off, Baldwin said.

5

There’s a record-setting heat wave in the Western U.S.

  • Washington, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota (and also Canada) had their warmest December weather ever this week.
  • What’s causing this? A sprawling heat dome covering western and central North America. Warmer temperatures could stick around through mid-December.

6

The NFL suspended three players over fake vaccine cards.

  • Who? Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards will be out for three games, along with free agent John Franklin III (who used to play for the Bucs), if he’s signed by a team.
  • They apparently submitted fake cards but are now actually vaccinated.
  • NFL players aren’t required to get a coronavirus vaccine, but unvaccinated players have additional safety rules.

7

The U.S. has the world’s biggest plastic trash problem.

  • The country produced almost twice as much as China, and more than the entire European Union combined, scientists found in a new study.
  • A lot of that plastic (8 million metric tons of it worldwide, every year) ends up in the ocean.

And now … bookmark this for holiday baking: 12 colorful cookie recipes, from traditional roll-and-cut to delicious vegan and gluten-free options. Also, something to try this weekend: Eight sweet and savory fried recipes for Hanukkah.

