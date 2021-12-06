- Who is she? The country’s former leader, once a global symbol for democracy, who was ousted by a military coup in February.
- Today’s verdict, on charges including inciting unrest, was the first in a series that could keep her locked up for the rest of her life.
7
The College Football Playoff matchups are set.
- Semifinal No. 1: Alabama will play Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
- Semifinal No. 2: Michigan will play Georgia at the Orange Bowl hours later, at 7:30 p.m.
- This is Alabama’s seventh playoff run in eight seasons, alongside Georgia’s second, Michigan’s first and Cincinnati’s first.
And now … some winter tips for the gardeners out there: How to protect your potted plants.
