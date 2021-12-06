1

There were warning signs hours before the Mich. school shooting.

  • What were they? The student accused of killing four classmates last week had images of bullets on his phone and disturbing drawings at his desk, a school official said.
  • What was done? Teachers sent the 15-year-old to talk to school counselors. They were concerned enough to ask his parents to take him home, but they refused.
  • His parents were arrested over the weekend on charges related to the shooting, which is extraordinarily rare.

2

Demand for coronavirus vaccines is up in the U.S.

  • Why? Expanded booster shot eligibility and concerns over the new omicron variant.
  • One piece of data: 2.18 million doses were given out Thursday, the “highest single-day total since May.”
  • Do we know how bad omicron is yet? No. Scientists around the world have started experiments, but it will take a few more weeks for results — and solid conclusions.

3

The U.S.’s new international travel rules start today.

  • What are they? Anyone coming to the U.S., including returning Americans, will need to show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within a day of their flight.
  • The new requirement, as well as an extension of the travel mask mandate, is part of the U.S.’s response to the omicron variant, which has been found in 17 states.

4

Tributes pour in for former longtime senator Bob Dole.

  • The 98-year-old from Kansas, who ran for president three times and was the Senate’s GOP leader for more than a decade, died yesterday.
  • He announced in February that he had Stage 4 lung cancer.
  • Leaders across the political spectrum remembered him as a hero and patriot for his WWII service, ability to work with both Democrats and Republicans and dedication to his state.

5

A new analysis showed Trump’s reckless approach to covid-19.

  • What The Post found: From the day President Donald Trump tested positive last fall until he was hospitalized a week later, he came into contact with more than 500 people.
  • He and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows hid his positive test from his inner circle and top health officials, as well as the public. Trump took no extra precautions.
  • Why we’re talking about this: Meadows revealed that Trump tested positive on Sept. 26 (days earlier than originally known) in a book publishing tomorrow.

6

Myanmar sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison.

  • Who is she? The country’s former leader, once a global symbol for democracy, who was ousted by a military coup in February.
  • Today’s verdict, on charges including inciting unrest, was the first in a series that could keep her locked up for the rest of her life.

7

The College Football Playoff matchups are set.

  • Semifinal No. 1: Alabama will play Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • Semifinal No. 2: Michigan will play Georgia at the Orange Bowl hours later, at 7:30 p.m.
  • This is Alabama’s seventh playoff run in eight seasons, alongside Georgia’s second, Michigan’s first and Cincinnati’s first.

And now … some winter tips for the gardeners out there: How to protect your potted plants.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.