- This year marks the end of a six-year project that has identified more than 350 unknown victims who died on the USS Oklahoma.
- The last few unidentified remains of those killed in the attack that brought the U.S. into WWII are set to be reburied in Honolulu.
7
There’s a huge storm flooding Hawaii.
- What’s happening? Heavy rains, winds and dangerous flash floods. The governor declared a state of emergency.
- The same weather system brought a blizzard and snow to the Big Island over the weekend.
And now … the holiday season can come with grief, burnout and more. Here are some ways to cope.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.