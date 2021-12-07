1

The U.S. is about to hit 50 million total coronavirus cases.

  • At work: New York City announced a vaccine mandate for all private employers, trying to prevent the spread of the omicron variant.
  • At home: Gen Z is feeling the stresses of the pandemic more than any other age group, according to a new survey.
  • Abroad: The CDC warned against going to France, Portugal and a few other countries because of growing numbers of cases there.

2

U.S. government officials will skip the Beijing Olympics.

  • Why? It’s a largely symbolic boycott over China’s human rights abuses. American athletes can still participate.
  • At issue: The treatment of Uyghur Muslims, declared a genocide by the U.S., and the disappearance of a Chinese tennis player after she said she was assaulted by a high-ranking official.
  • When are the Games? They’re set to begin in February.

3

The Justice Department sued Texas again over voting issues.

  • Why? It says the state’s new congressional districts, drawn by Republicans, discriminate against Latinos by increasing the power of White voters.
  • While arranging districts to benefit a specific party isn’t illegal, unfairly disadvantaging minority voters is.
  • The Justice Department is also fighting Texas over its new voting restrictions.

4

President Biden has a crucial call with Russia today.

  • The background: Russian troops are gathering on the border of Ukraine, and U.S. officials say they could be planning to invade.
  • Why? The big issue right now is NATO, the military alliance between the U.S. and other Western countries. It’s been helping Ukraine, which Russian President Vladimir Putin sees as a threat.
  • What to expect today: An ultimatum from Putin over Ukraine and NATO, which the U.S. has said it won’t accept.

5

Instagram rolled out new teen safety features.

  • The app now offers “take a break” reminders if you’ve been scrolling for a long time.
  • Other updates: Restrictions on what content teens get recommended and soon-to-come tools for parents to manage the time their teens spend on the app.
  • Coming tomorrow: Instagram’s CEO will testify before Congress on teen safety, after internal research leaked this year suggested the app can be harmful to young people.

6

Today is the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

  • This year marks the end of a six-year project that has identified more than 350 unknown victims who died on the USS Oklahoma.
  • The last few unidentified remains of those killed in the attack that brought the U.S. into WWII are set to be reburied in Honolulu.

7

There’s a huge storm flooding Hawaii.

  • What’s happening? Heavy rains, winds and dangerous flash floods. The governor declared a state of emergency.
  • The same weather system brought a blizzard and snow to the Big Island over the weekend.

And now … the holiday season can come with grief, burnout and more. Here are some ways to cope.

