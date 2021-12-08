- Supply chain problems are hitting the beverage industry hard, and things could get even tougher in the next couple of months.
- Why? A shortage of bottles and cans is the biggest reason, but there are shipping, labor and ingredient problems, too.
7
A record number of manatees are dying in Florida.
- More than 1,000, about 15% of the state’s total population, have been lost already this year.
- Why? They’re starving. Manatees feed mainly on beds of sea grass, which have been smothered by pollutants and outbreaks of toxic algae blooms and red tides tied to climate change.
- An unusual (and drastic) fix: Officials will announce a plan today to feed the wild mammals over the winter, with as little human interaction as possible.
And now … for that midweek dinner dilemma: Seven easy meatless dinners that are light on labor, but big on flavor.
Special thanks to Steven Bohner for contributing to this report.
