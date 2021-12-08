1

Pfizer’s vaccine looks like it’s less effective against omicron.

  • The new coronavirus variant is good at getting around antibody protections, two studies showed, one done by Pfizer and the other by South African scientists.
  • The good news: Three shots of the vaccine does seem to protect against getting sick, which means booster shots will be key to stopping omicron’s spread.
  • Other early evidence suggests the variant may spread more easily but be less severe, according to Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

2

Teens are facing a huge mental health crisis.

  • ER visits for suicide attempts rose 51% for teen girls early this year, compared with 2019, a new U.S. surgeon general report said.
  • The number of young people with depression and anxiety has doubled during the pandemic.
  • These findings led the surgeon general to issue a public health advisory and call for more resources and awareness.

3

President Biden had a two-hour call with Russia.

  • Key takeaway: Biden threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin with economic sanctions if he invades Ukraine.
  • The background: Russian troops have been gathering on Ukraine’s border, raising fears of an attack.
  • The two countries will also begin talks on Russia’s complaints that NATO, a Western defense alliance, is threatening its borders.

4

Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

  • What is the debt ceiling? A limit set by Congress on how much money the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills.
  • This was a big thing in October: Congress only temporarily raised the debt ceiling after an epic game of chicken, and the issue is back.
  • The compromise, which isn’t a done deal yet, comes eight days before the U.S. could be close to defaulting.

5

The number of kids being diagnosed with autism has risen.

  • About 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed in 2018, according to CDC data.
  • What’s behind the increase? Better access to early intervention and identification, officials say, which means kids are getting support at younger ages.

6

Water, tea, soft drinks and beer are getting harder to come by.

  • Supply chain problems are hitting the beverage industry hard, and things could get even tougher in the next couple of months.
  • Why? A shortage of bottles and cans is the biggest reason, but there are shipping, labor and ingredient problems, too.

7

A record number of manatees are dying in Florida.

  • More than 1,000, about 15% of the state’s total population, have been lost already this year.
  • Why? They’re starving. Manatees feed mainly on beds of sea grass, which have been smothered by pollutants and outbreaks of toxic algae blooms and red tides tied to climate change.
  • An unusual (and drastic) fix: Officials will announce a plan today to feed the wild mammals over the winter, with as little human interaction as possible.

Special thanks to Steven Bohner for contributing to this report.

