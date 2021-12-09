1

The U.S. has hit a major coronavirus vaccine milestone.

  • More than 200 million people, just over 60% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
  • Over the past week, the average number of doses given per day was up 35% from the week before.
  • In other hopeful news: The FDA cleared a coronavirus vaccine alternative for immunocompromised people. The new antibody drug could give protection for up to six months.

2

The U.S. restarted its “Remain in Mexico” policy.

  • What that means: People seeking asylum in the U.S. will have to wait in Mexico again while their claims are processed.
  • Why is it back? Republicans sued after President Biden ended the Trump-era policy earlier this year, and a federal judge ordered it to be brought back.
  • The government says humanitarian conditions will be better this time, but advocates are doubtful.

3

Workers should get a big pay bump next year.

  • Businesses are expected to raise wages an average 3.9% in 2022, the fastest growth since 2008.
  • Why? Inflation is a factor, plus labor shortages and high turnover could be giving employees more leverage.
  • Speaking of high turnover: 4.2 million Americans quit their jobs in October, only slightly less than September’s record.

4

The Army awarded 39 more Purple Hearts from Iranian attack.

  • What are Purple Hearts? Recognition for combat wounds. They also come with benefits from federal and state governments.
  • Why is this significant? After Iranian missiles hit a U.S. base in Iraq nearly two years ago, President Donald Trump downplayed any injuries.
  • Injured soldiers were divided into haves and have-nots. Those who were evacuated were fast-tracked for Purple Hearts, while those who stayed behind were overlooked.

5

The federal government will try to go carbon neutral by 2050.

  • How? By spending billions to switch to carbon-free electricity by 2030, to buy a fleet of electric vehicles by 2035 and to upgrade federal buildings, according to an order signed by Biden.
  • Is this feasible? There are a lot of logistical and financial hurdles, but agencies are already making changes.

6

New York City is about to let noncitizens vote in local elections.

  • The city council is expected to approve the idea today, which would make it the largest place in the U.S. to do so.
  • How would it work? To register to vote, noncitizens (New York City has about 1 million) must have lived there for 30 days and at least have a work permit.

7

Your next smartphone might have a camera that’s always watching.

  • It’s a feature revealed this week in a chip that will power many of next year’s Android phones.
  • Why? Security and convenience, the company making the tech said. If your camera is always looking for your face, it can act differently (hiding message or email notifications) when you’re not looking back.
  • The cons: Privacy concerns. The chip just makes an always-on camera possible — then it’s up to smartphone makers to use it responsibly.

