- The city council is expected to approve the idea today, which would make it the largest place in the U.S. to do so.
- How would it work? To register to vote, noncitizens (New York City has about 1 million) must have lived there for 30 days and at least have a work permit.
7
Your next smartphone might have a camera that’s always watching.
- It’s a feature revealed this week in a chip that will power many of next year’s Android phones.
- Why? Security and convenience, the company making the tech said. If your camera is always looking for your face, it can act differently (hiding message or email notifications) when you’re not looking back.
- The cons: Privacy concerns. The chip just makes an always-on camera possible — then it’s up to smartphone makers to use it responsibly.
