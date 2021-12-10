- The forecast: Three storms over the next week (the heaviest expected this weekend) should bring heavy rain and snowfall to California and the Rockies.
- Why this matters: California is nearing its 20th consecutive month of drought, a grim benchmark in a decades-long dry spell.
7
Tropical forests can recover from deforestation remarkably fast.
- Empty land began rebounding naturally in less than a decade, though bringing back species diversity and plant layering took years longer, a new study found.
- What scientists want you to know: This is good news for the planet because deforestation is a growing problem. But old forests are still better for the environment, so these findings aren’t “a license to kill.”
And now … it’s a great weekend for movies: Steven Spielberg’s revival of “West Side Story” — which our critic gave four (out of four) stars — and “Don’t Look Up,” a satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence — which got three stars — both come out today.
