1

Long covid is upending lives and destroying careers.

  • What is long covid? Instead of recovering, some people continue to suffer symptoms like chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, memory loss and more.
  • How big a problem is this? 750,000 to 1.3 million Americans likely remain so sick they can’t work full time, some ending up on food stamps and Medicaid.
  • In other coronavirus news: The FDA authorized Pfizer’s vaccine booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds.

2

Donald Trump lost another bid to keep his White House records secret.

  • The former president is trying to keep documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
  • At issue: Whether President Biden can override Trump’s claims of executive privilege.
  • What happens next? Potentially an emergency review by the Supreme Court.

3

A truck crash in Mexico killed at least 53 people.

  • The tractor-trailer was carrying more than 100 people, and dozens more were injured.
  • Most, if not all, of the victims were Central American migrants, officials said. Migrants often travel this way to get around immigration checkpoints.

4

Jussie Smollett was found guilty of falsely reporting a hate crime.

  • The background: Smollett, a former star on the show “Empire,” claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago in January 2019.
  • During the trial, two brothers testified that Smollett asked them to fake the attack.
  • What’s next? His sentencing hasn’t been scheduled yet.

5

Starbucks workers won a trailblazing union vote.

  • A store in Buffalo will become the only unionized Starbucks location in the U.S., despite months of opposition from the company.
  • Why this matters: It’s a big win for the labor movement and a sign of growing union support across the country.

6

Much-needed rain is about to hit the West.

  • The forecast: Three storms over the next week (the heaviest expected this weekend) should bring heavy rain and snowfall to California and the Rockies.
  • Why this matters: California is nearing its 20th consecutive month of drought, a grim benchmark in a decades-long dry spell.

7

Tropical forests can recover from deforestation remarkably fast.

  • Empty land began rebounding naturally in less than a decade, though bringing back species diversity and plant layering took years longer, a new study found.
  • What scientists want you to know: This is good news for the planet because deforestation is a growing problem. But old forests are still better for the environment, so these findings aren’t “a license to kill.”

And now … it’s a great weekend for movies: Steven Spielberg’s revival of “West Side Story” — which our critic gave four (out of four) stars — and “Don’t Look Up,” a satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence — which got three stars — both come out today.

