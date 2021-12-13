- Counting launches on Wednesday and Saturday, humans have flown to space 13 times in 2021, two more than the record set in 1985.
- There were a number of firsts: The oldest and youngest people to go to space, the first Chinese woman to perform a spacewalk, the first spaceflight of private citizens and more.
7
The NFL’s playoff picture is still coming into focus.
- Key game yesterday: The Buffalo Bills, once considered a Super Bowl contender, lost 33-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (now tied for second in the NFC with the Green Pay Packers).
- A highlight: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass.
- Tonight: The Arizona Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 Eastern time.
And now … the season finale of “Succession” was last night: These were the five most shocking moments — but big spoiler alert.
