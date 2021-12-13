1

Deadly tornadoes tore through the South and Midwest this weekend.

  • What happened? Thunderstorms triggered more than 30 tornadoes from Friday night to Saturday morning along a 250-mile path over six states, from eastern Arkansas to Kentucky, the hardest-hit state.
  • The death toll is still rising, thousands of homes were destroyed, and many people are without power.

2

Kentucky is still figuring out the extent of the tornado damage.

  • What officials don’t know: How many people died and who’s still missing. The death toll there is estimated to be between 50 and 100.
  • Why? Tough conditions, including patchy cellphone coverage, are making things hard to confirm.
  • Many of the deaths happened at a Mayfield candle factory that was flattened with about 110 people inside.

3

The omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread.

  • It could overtake delta in some European countries this week, and it’s been identified in D.C. and at least 30 states.
  • Some encouraging reports: Cases in Europe have been asymptomatic or mild so far, officials said.
  • In other news: There are almost 40,000 vaccine holdouts in the U.S. military.

4

The G-7 warned Russia against invading Ukraine.

  • What is the G-7? A group of seven leading democracies, including the U.S.
  • What’s going on? Russia has troops gathering on the border of Ukraine, and U.S. intelligence says it has planned out a potential attack.
  • The statement is the latest U.S. effort to rally support for Ukraine.

5

Golden Globe nominations will be announced today.

  • That’s especially notable this year: Revelations from a February investigation into the “fun” awards show made it seem like it was done.
  • What did the investigation find? Questionable ethics, shady finances and a stark lack of diversity in the group behind the awards.
  • But the awards are still happening? Yes, although it’s complicated. They won’t air on NBC (or possibly anywhere) because of the controversy.

6

It’s been a record year for human spaceflight.

  • Counting launches on Wednesday and Saturday, humans have flown to space 13 times in 2021, two more than the record set in 1985.
  • There were a number of firsts: The oldest and youngest people to go to space, the first Chinese woman to perform a spacewalk, the first spaceflight of private citizens and more.

7

The NFL’s playoff picture is still coming into focus.

  • Key game yesterday: The Buffalo Bills, once considered a Super Bowl contender, lost 33-27 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (now tied for second in the NFC with the Green Pay Packers).
  • A highlight: Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady threw his 700th career touchdown pass.
  • Tonight: The Arizona Cardinals will play the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 Eastern time.

And now … the season finale of “Succession” was last night: These were the five most shocking moments — but big spoiler alert.

