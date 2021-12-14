- The numbers: Discounts are way down, from 5% to 25%, instead of the usual 10% to 30%, analysts say.
- Why? Retailers are facing rising costs and supply challenges, and demand is “so high” they just don’t need to put everything on sale.
7
Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year.
- Who is he? The sometimes-controversial CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and one of the richest men in the world.
- Why was he chosen? Time wrote that “few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”
And now … a story of human kindness in the midst of tragedy: A man hauled his meat smoker from Tennessee to feed a Kentucky town. Plus, we’ve put together a list of ways you can help tornado victims.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.