- The new program, which gave 35 million families up to $300 a month for each eligible kid, expires at the end of the month.
- Families used the money for bills and school expenses, and fewer went hungry, officials said.
- An extension is possible: Biden wants to renew the program for another year, but the idea (part of the Build Back Better plan) is tied up in the Senate.
7
Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s all-time three-point record.
- The Warriors guard made his 2,974th career three-pointer, passing Ray Allen, during a game last night in New York.
- How did he get there? We broke down Curry’s rise to basketball’s three-point king, which was years in the making and revolutionized the sport.
And now … recovering locked Facebook accounts can be a nightmare. Our Help Desk has tips on how to get back in.
