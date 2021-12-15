1

The U.S. coronavirus death toll climbed to 800,000.

  • Where things stand: The omicron variant is spreading rapidly, and there could be a massive wave of coronavirus infections as soon as January, according to new CDC predictions.
  • A big worry: How few Americans have gotten vaccine booster shots, as early data shows they’re key to protecting against the new variant.

2

Kentucky will investigate the factory destroyed by a tornado.

  • Eight people died when the Mayfield candle facility was flattened by this weekend’s deadly storms with 110 people inside.
  • What officials will look at: The factory’s emergency plan, how it was communicated to employees, whether it was followed that night and whether the building was up to code, experts said.
  • What to watch today: President Biden will visit the hardest-hit places in Kentucky.

3

The House held Donald Trump’s former chief of staff in contempt.

  • Why? Mark Meadows isn’t cooperating with the committee looking into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 (though he did share some stunning documents).
  • The vote put him on the path to potential jail time, along with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

4

Climate change has destabilized the Earth’s poles.

  • In the Arctic: Temperatures are rising twice as fast as the global average. Tundra is thawing, and rain fell at the top of Greenland’s ice sheet this year for the first time ever.
  • In the Antarctic: Ocean currents are changing, bringing warmer water to the coastlines and melting a crucial ice shelf.
  • Why this matters: Changes at the poles have ripple effects around the world and put the rest of the planet in jeopardy.

5

Congress voted to raise the debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.

  • That should mean this won’t be an issue again until after next year’s midterm elections.
  • What would happen if it wasn’t raised? The critical deadline was today, and the U.S. would have run the risk of defaulting on its loans and starting another economic recession.
  • What’s next? The bill goes to Biden for his signature.

6

Parents could get their last child tax credit payment today.

  • The new program, which gave 35 million families up to $300 a month for each eligible kid, expires at the end of the month.
  • Families used the money for bills and school expenses, and fewer went hungry, officials said.
  • An extension is possible: Biden wants to renew the program for another year, but the idea (part of the Build Back Better plan) is tied up in the Senate.

7

Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s all-time three-point record.

  • The Warriors guard made his 2,974th career three-pointer, passing Ray Allen, during a game last night in New York.
  • How did he get there? We broke down Curry’s rise to basketball’s three-point king, which was years in the making and revolutionized the sport.

