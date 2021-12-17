1

The coronavirus is surging again in the U.S.

  • The latest: Omicron variant cases are doubling about every two days, and overall cases have increased more than 50% over two weeks.
  • Where: The new variant is in at least 39 states, and infections are rising in the Northeast and Midwest.
  • What to know: Millions of Americans are still planning to travel for the holidays, worrying experts. We have tips here on how to travel safely.

2

The FDA eliminated a key restriction on abortion pills.

  • What changes: Patients used to have to get the medication at a hospital, clinic or medical office. Now it can be prescribed through telehealth consultations and mailed.
  • One catch: In some states, strict rules ban sending the drug by mail and impose other restrictions on use of the pill.

3

Hackers may have targeted about 50,000 Facebook users.

  • How we got here: Facebook’s parent company investigated what it called “cyber-mercenaries” who do surveillance for governments and other clients.
  • What it found: Companies were using Facebook and Instagram to research and groom targets for later spyware infections.
  • What Facebook is doing: Removing about 1,500 fake accounts, blocking malicious Web addresses and sending cease-and-desist letters to the surveillance companies.

4

Purdue Pharma’s owners shouldn’t get immunity, a judge said.

  • The ruling upended the bankruptcy plan of the OxyContin maker, which would have protected the Sackler family from thousands of lawsuits.
  • How we got here: The settlement was a controversial part of a national reckoning over the deadly opioid painkiller epidemic. Nine states and the Justice Department contested it.
  • What’s next: The company said it would appeal.

5

Executions and death sentences hit historic lows this year.

  • The numbers: Eleven prisoners were executed in the U.S. — the fewest since 1988 — and only 18 people were sentenced to death.
  • Why? Public support for capital punishment continues to drop. Virginia became the 26th state to outlaw it this spring.
  • Where executions still happen: Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas accounted for the majority of executions last year, and there were none west of Texas for a seventh straight year.

6

Melania Trump is launching a platform to sell NFTs.

  • What’s an NFT? It stands for non-fungible token. It’s a unique and specific version of a digital file that can be bought and sold like physical artwork.
  • Her first offering: A watercolor called “Melania’s Vision.” Each NFT will cost about $187, and Trump said “a portion” of proceeds will help “children aging out of the foster care system.”

7

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings into theaters today.

  • Tom Holland returns for Part 3 of his Spider-Man trilogy, one of the year’s most anticipated movies.
  • What’s the movie about? No spoilers here. “We’ve been sitting on these secrets for over two years now,” Holland told The Post.
  • Our critic’s rating: 3½ out of 4 stars, “a big, fat Christmas present” for Spidey-fanatics.

And now … two worthwhile long reads for the weekend: A story on the return of evictions, from Pulitzer Prize-winner Eli Saslow; and a look at how adoptees of color with White parents struggle to talk with their families about race.

