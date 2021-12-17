- What’s an NFT? It stands for non-fungible token. It’s a unique and specific version of a digital file that can be bought and sold like physical artwork.
- Her first offering: A watercolor called “Melania’s Vision.” Each NFT will cost about $187, and Trump said “a portion” of proceeds will help “children aging out of the foster care system.”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” swings into theaters today.
- Tom Holland returns for Part 3 of his Spider-Man trilogy, one of the year’s most anticipated movies.
- What’s the movie about? No spoilers here. “We’ve been sitting on these secrets for over two years now,” Holland told The Post.
- Our critic’s rating: 3½ out of 4 stars, “a big, fat Christmas present” for Spidey-fanatics.
And now … two worthwhile long reads for the weekend: A story on the return of evictions, from Pulitzer Prize-winner Eli Saslow; and a look at how adoptees of color with White parents struggle to talk with their families about race.
