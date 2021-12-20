- Why? The country, a third of which is below sea level, has always had to fight back water, a problem that will only get worse with rising sea levels.
- These floating communities could end up being a solution for people there — and for millions around the world.
- How do they work? In Amsterdam, houses are moored to a lake bed, can be moved by a tugboat and are powered by green energy.
NASA released a recording of one of Jupiter’s moons.
- The background: A spacecraft orbiting the solar system’s biggest planet is making flybys of its moons.
- It captured electric and magnetic emissions from Ganymede, which scientists converted into audio that kind of sounds like R2-D2 from Star Wars. You can listen here.
