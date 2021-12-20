1

Omicron will likely cause record U.S. coronavirus cases.

  • New York had its highest number of daily infections yesterday, a sign of trouble for the rest of the country, health officials said.
  • What can you do? Get a vaccine booster shot, experts said. Moderna said data showed its booster works well against the omicron variant.
  • What about the holidays? Mask up while traveling, test beforehand and know the vaccination status of everyone at indoor celebrations, experts recommend.

2

Congress went home for the year stuck on President Biden’s agenda.

  • The latest: After months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate West Virginia Democrat, said he won’t vote for the president’s $2 trillion Build Back Better plan.
  • What that means: The proposal, in its current form, is basically dead. Democrats can’t do much without Manchin because the Senate is split 50-50.
  • Key pieces now on hold: A child tax credit extension, universal pre-K, funds to fight climate change and more.

3

Social Security closures have hurt vulnerable Americans.

  • Most of its offices remain shut, while other parts of government, like courthouses and DMVs, have reopened.
  • Who that affects: People who don’t have or can’t work computers or who need specialized help.
  • What that means: The number of people applying for benefits for disabled children, disabled adults and the elderly has plummeted since the pandemic started.

4

Rising coronavirus cases are disrupting the NFL season.

  • Three of this weekend’s games were postponed after more than 150 players tested positive.
  • New rules: The league will start testing vaccinated players and staffers only when they have symptoms, instead of once a week.
  • The adjusted schedule: The Las Vegas Raiders play the Cleveland Browns this afternoon. Tomorrow night: Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams.

5

Many states loosened alcohol laws during the pandemic.

  • Key changes: Thirty-one allowed people to order takeout cocktails and at least nine made it easier for people to have alcohol delivered, changes so vast they’re being compared to the end of Prohibition.
  • At the same time: Alcohol sales have soared, and heavy drinking has gone up, studies say.

6

A floating-home movement is popping up in the Netherlands.

  • Why? The country, a third of which is below sea level, has always had to fight back water, a problem that will only get worse with rising sea levels.
  • These floating communities could end up being a solution for people there — and for millions around the world.
  • How do they work? In Amsterdam, houses are moored to a lake bed, can be moved by a tugboat and are powered by green energy.

7

NASA released a recording of one of Jupiter’s moons.

  • The background: A spacecraft orbiting the solar system’s biggest planet is making flybys of its moons.
  • It captured electric and magnetic emissions from Ganymede, which scientists converted into audio that kind of sounds like R2-D2 from Star Wars. You can listen here.

And now … some delicious suggestions for your holiday menu: Ideas for drinks on Christmas Eve (triple hot chocolate, anyone?) and breakfast on Christmas.

