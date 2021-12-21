1

Omicron is dominating new U.S. coronavirus infections.

  • The variant made up 73% of cases reported last week, according to the CDC, which shows how contagious it is.
  • Coming today: President Biden will announce a plan to give away a half-billion rapid tests starting next month and offer support for overwhelmed hospitals.
  • Testing will be key, especially this holiday week, so we’ve got tips on how to use at-home kits.

2

The “most serious” security breach ever is unfolding right now.

  • What’s happening: Experts discovered a vulnerability in a very widely used section of computer code called log4j.
  • Google, Amazon and Microsoft, which provide the digital backbone for millions of apps, are affected, as well as giant software companies and smart TVs.
  • What’s being done? Fixes are slowly being made, but this could be a problem for years. The best thing you can do is keep your apps updated.

3

Shooting threats have been forcing schools to close.

  • More than 150 threats surfaced nationwide in the week after the mass shooting at a Michigan high school last month.
  • The challenge: It’s hard to tell which are real and which are fake (like a hoax that spread on TikTok last Friday), experts say.
  • The impact: Schools, many of which are now on winter break, have to balance safety while making sure kids can still learn.

4

Wyoming has become one of the world’s top tax havens.

  • Why? A coveted financial arrangement is protected by some of the strongest privacy laws in the U.S.
  • How it works: Wyoming lets private family-run companies control trusts. Then, people can establish a second company inside those trusts where they can stash things like yachts, planes and cash.
  • The result: Extraordinary secrecy that lets the world’s wealthy move and spend money, in some cases, completely without oversight, as revealed in the Pandora Papers investigation.

5

The NHL paused its season because of rising covid cases.

  • Facilities will be closed tomorrow through Saturday, with games set to start again Monday.
  • The hockey league had already pushed back many games and scrapped travel between the U.S. and Canada.
  • What this means: NHL players may have to skip the Beijing Winter Olympics to complete the season. A final decision is expected soon.

6

New cars and SUVs will have stricter emissions limits.

  • The standards: By 2026, new models would get an average of 40 miles per gallon.
  • The rule will prevent an estimated 3.1 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the next three decades, the EPA said.

7

Most of the U.S. can expect a warm Christmas.

  • The forecast: Highs, particularly in the Midwest, could be 30 degrees or more above normal by the end of the week.
  • On the West Coast: Heavy rain, strong winds and many feet of snow are expected this week, which could affect holiday travel.

And now … if you’re looking for last-minute gift ideas, we’ve got you covered with some creative and meaningful suggestions.

