- The number: 64%, a huge increase compared with attitudes in 2012, a new Post-Schar School poll found.
- People also widely distrust Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with their data.
- What makes this interesting: It’s a rare thing that Americans of all ages and political beliefs seem to agree on.
Artificial intelligence could be about to transform the mammogram.
- A model built by an MIT expert can predict nearly half of breast cancer cases up to five years before they happen, according to new research.
- How it works: The AI analyzes a mammogram’s pixels, cross-references them with thousands of older mammograms, then generates risk scores.
- What’s the next step? Trials of the AI will begin soon in U.S. and Mexican hospitals.
And now … some helpful advice from experts: You’re vaccinated and boosted. How should omicron affect your plans? Plus, what one of our health reporters is telling his friends and family.
