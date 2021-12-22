1

Convalescent plasma could help fight the omicron variant.

  • What is it? Plasma taken from blood donated by people who had the coronavirus, packed with disease-fighting antibodies.
  • Giving the plasma treatment soon after someone develops symptoms cut hospitalization in half, a new clinical trial found.
  • In other news: The FDA could authorize Pfizer’s anti-covid pill by the end of this week, which could be a game-changer as cases rise.

2

U.S. population growth hit a record low in 2020.

  • How low? The country grew by only 392,665 people between July 2020 and July 2021, the Census Bureau said.
  • Why? Lower birthrates, higher mortality and less immigration, mostly tied to the pandemic.
  • Life expectancy also fell 1.8 years (to 77) from 2019, the largest margin since World War II, officials said.

3

Verdicts could come any day in three major U.S. trials.

  • In Minneapolis: A jury is deciding whether the officer who killed Daunte Wright, an unarmed Black man, during a traffic stop, is guilty of manslaughter.
  • In New York: Jurors are weighing serious charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of sex-trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein.
  • In California: Deliberations are entering Day 3 in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, accused of misleading investors and patients.

4

NHL players aren’t going to the Beijing Olympics.

  • Why: The NHL won’t be able to complete its season and still take the two-week break for the Winter Games.
  • What happened: The league had to postpone 50 games and suspended play through Sunday because of coronavirus cases.
  • What about Olympic hockey? The games will go on, but national teams will have to build rosters without the NHL stars they expected.

5

A jet-fuel leak contaminated Pearl Harbor’s tap water.

  • More than 90,000 people use the Hawaii Navy base’s water system and were notified late last month that they could have been exposed.
  • Where did the leak come from? A storage facility built during World World II that has a history of leaks.
  • A bigger problem? Some families think contamination may have started months earlier and have reported issues like confusion, hair loss and skin irritation.

6

Many Americans say there should be more tech privacy laws.

  • The number: 64%, a huge increase compared with attitudes in 2012, a new Post-Schar School poll found.
  • People also widely distrust Facebook, TikTok and Instagram with their data.
  • What makes this interesting: It’s a rare thing that Americans of all ages and political beliefs seem to agree on.

7

Artificial intelligence could be about to transform the mammogram.

  • A model built by an MIT expert can predict nearly half of breast cancer cases up to five years before they happen, according to new research.
  • How it works: The AI analyzes a mammogram’s pixels, cross-references them with thousands of older mammograms, then generates risk scores.
  • What’s the next step? Trials of the AI will begin soon in U.S. and Mexican hospitals.

And now … some helpful advice from experts: You’re vaccinated and boosted. How should omicron affect your plans? Plus, what one of our health reporters is telling his friends and family.

Special thanks to John Taylor for contributing to this briefing.

