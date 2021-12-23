- Why? The rapid spread of the omicron variant has students and faculty concerned about the upcoming term.
- Growing concern: Online petitions have popped up asking schools to provide more testing and a virtual option. But students sick of remote learning and isolation are pushing back.
5
House panel wants to talk to Rep. Jim Jordan about contact with Trump.
- Why? The Republican congressman from Ohio has given conflicting answers about his communications with the president during the Jan. 6 attack.
- Who else? The committee investigating the riot is seeking similar information from Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.).
6
In Mexico, fertilizer used by farmers is fueling climate change.
- Farmers for years have over-fertilized their fields with nitrogen, which produces massive amounts of nitrous oxide, a dangerous greenhouse gas.
- The impact: The amount of nitrous oxide in the atmosphere is growing rapidly.
- The problem: Mexico’s emissions may be double or even quadruple what the country reports.
7
NASA’s new space telescope is finally set to launch.
- The $10 billion project, meant to replace the Hubble, is so sensitive it can study the oldest light of the universe. It would orbit the sun roughly 1 million miles from Earth.
- When: It’s set to take off Saturday — Christmas Day — at 7:20 a.m. Eastern time, from French Guiana in South America.
- What could go wrong? A lot. There are 344 potential “single-point failures,” so NASA scientists are feeling hopeful but realistic about its chances.
And now … everyone has the same Christmas songs on repeat each year: This explains why. Plus, this heartwarming story: A man strung Christmas lights to his neighbor’s house to support her. The whole community followed.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.