- Workers who quit or are fired for cause are generally ineligible for jobless benefits. But five states — Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee — have created exceptions for those who resist their employer’s coronavirus vaccine requirements.
- Critics say the exemptions punish businesses and incentivize people to skip shots.
6
Home insurance costs are rising faster than inflation.
- Why? Rising material costs, supply-chain disruptions and climate change have driven the average annual payment to $1,398. That’s a 4% increase.
- What’s next: Experts predict the rates will stay high because of increasing climate risks.
7
Men are getting vasectomies as an “act of love.”
- Why: With the fate of Roe v. Wade up in the air, more men want a role in family planning. One Texas doctor said his practice had a 15% increase in scheduled vasectomies after the state’s abortion ban.
- Vasectomies aren’t a replacement for the right to obtain an abortion, reproductive rights advocates say. But doctors want men to be comfortable talking about the procedure instead of recoiling in horror.
And now … 2021 had a lot of extreme weather. (Remember when Texas froze?) So we put together a visual tour of a very weird year.
