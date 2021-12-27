1

Omicron is driving a record number of coronavirus cases.

  • The numbers: The U.S. could soon have more than 1 million new cases a day. In some countries, the count has surpassed last winter’s devastating peak.
  • In other covid news: The U.S. will have more tests available next month, Anthony Fauci said, as shortages create long lines and empty shelves.

2

The pandemic and other crises have Americans at a breaking point.

  • What’s happening? In planes, school board meetings and more, people are lashing out in response to policies or behavior they dislike.
  • What’s causing it? Living through multiple disasters — the climate crisis, racial unrest and an economic recession, to name a few.
  • Concerning findings: 13% of people reported symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder because of the coronavirus.

3

Police are investigating an armed intruder at the queen’s home.

  • A 19-year-old was arrested this weekend after he broke into the grounds of Windsor Castle.
  • The latest: Police said today they’re looking at social media video of a masked man holding a crossbow saying he wanted to “assassinate the queen,” which tabloids have linked to the intruder.

4

Police will release video footage in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl.

  • What happened: An officer killed Valentina Orellana-Peralta in a Los Angeles department store while firing at a man suspected of assaulting a woman. Valentina was found in a dressing room.
  • What’s next: Police plan to release 911 and radio calls, and body-camera and surveillance camera footage, today. The officer who fired the shots was put on paid leave.

5

Republican-led states are offering benefits to workers who refuse vaccines.

  • Workers who quit or are fired for cause are generally ineligible for jobless benefits. But five states — Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee — have created exceptions for those who resist their employer’s coronavirus vaccine requirements.
  • Critics say the exemptions punish businesses and incentivize people to skip shots.

6

Home insurance costs are rising faster than inflation.

  • Why? Rising material costs, supply-chain disruptions and climate change have driven the average annual payment to $1,398. That’s a 4% increase.
  • What’s next: Experts predict the rates will stay high because of increasing climate risks.

7

Men are getting vasectomies as an “act of love.”

  • Why: With the fate of Roe v. Wade up in the air, more men want a role in family planning. One Texas doctor said his practice had a 15% increase in scheduled vasectomies after the state’s abortion ban.
  • Vasectomies aren’t a replacement for the right to obtain an abortion, reproductive rights advocates say. But doctors want men to be comfortable talking about the procedure instead of recoiling in horror.

And now … 2021 had a lot of extreme weather. (Remember when Texas froze?) So we put together a visual tour of a very weird year.

