- The numbers: Online sales jumped 11% and in-store sales went up by 8.1% between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24, compared with last year. It’s the highest annual gain in 17 years.
- What this shows: Supply chain concerns didn’t slow shoppers, but the omicron surge may have fueled online sales.
7
Another time capsule was found under the Lee monument in Richmond.
- Why this is exciting: It matches descriptions of an official capsule buried in 1887 under the Confederate monument removed earlier this year, unlike a box opened last week.
- The bad news: It was found sitting in water, though X-rays show some items inside are still intact. The box will be opened this afternoon.
And now … something that’s always worth a look: The year in photos, plus the stories behind them.
Special thanks to John Taylor and Mina Haq for contributing to today’s briefing.
