- It’s worth $441 million, and if no one wins — matching all six numbers — it will grow before a drawing on Saturday.
- The odds of winning: 1 in 292.2 million. A person has a better chance of getting attacked by a shark (1 in 11.5 million) or struck by lightning (1 in 6.93 million).
And now … if you’re struggling to find inspiration to cook this week, give one of our most popular recipes of the year a try.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.