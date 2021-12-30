1

Rapid tests may be less effective at detecting omicron.

  • New findings: The tests do spot the coronavirus variant but may have “reduced sensitivity,” according to research from the FDA.
  • What does this mean? You should still use them, experts say. Just take a negative result with a grain of salt and follow up with a PCR test if you have symptoms.
  • Is this confusing? Yes. With new research daily, the CDC’s changing isolation guidance and continued unknowns about omicron, risk calculations are getting much harder to make.

2

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking girls.

  • A jury found her guilty on five of six charges.
  • What was she accused of? Recruiting teenagers between 1994 and 2004 for her longtime paramour Jeffrey Epstein.
  • What’s next? Her sentencing, which doesn’t have a date yet. Maxwell could face up to 65 years in prison. She’s also expected to appeal.

3

Flight cancellations will probably continue to be a problem.

  • The situation was slightly better yesterday (only 970 flights were canceled, down from 1,200 on Tuesday), but airlines warned people to expect more.
  • Why? Staffing shortages because of the coronavirus are expected to continue, even though the CDC shortened some of its isolation guidelines.

4

President Biden will talk with Russia again today.

  • It will be his second call with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month over Russian troops gathering near the border of Ukraine.
  • The background: NATO, the military alliance between the U.S. and other Western countries, is the big issue. It’s been helping Ukraine, which Russia sees as a threat.
  • What to expect: Putin wants to keep Ukraine from ever joining NATO and is looking for an immediate response to his demands, which Biden isn’t likely to give.

5

2021 had the most unusual job market in modern U.S. history.

  • What stood out: Lots of openings but not enough people willing to fill them. There are still about 3.5 million fewer people employed than before the pandemic started.
  • What does this mean for 2022? Something will have to give or shortages could become a lasting part of the U.S. economy.

6

Paris plans to make the Seine swimmable by the 2024 Olympics.

  • The host of the next Summer Games wants to use the famous river for competitions, French officials said this month.
  • The problem: Swimming has been banned since 1923, and the river was declared biologically dead in the 1960s because of pollution and waste.
  • What’s being done: Better wastewater treatment and other efforts mean it’s already in much better shape, but there’s $1 billion of work left to go.

7

Amy Schneider made more “Jeopardy!” history last night.

  • The contestant won her 21st game in a row, the most ever won by a woman in the show’s history. She’s earned $806,000 so far.
  • Last week she became the woman with the most all-time earnings, and she’s the first transgender contestant to make the top players’ tournament.

And now … "Succession," "You," Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview, and more, this was the year's best TV. Plus, the best movies that you may have missed.

