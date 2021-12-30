- The host of the next Summer Games wants to use the famous river for competitions, French officials said this month.
- The problem: Swimming has been banned since 1923, and the river was declared biologically dead in the 1960s because of pollution and waste.
- What’s being done: Better wastewater treatment and other efforts mean it’s already in much better shape, but there’s $1 billion of work left to go.
Amy Schneider made more “Jeopardy!” history last night.
- The contestant won her 21st game in a row, the most ever won by a woman in the show’s history. She’s earned $806,000 so far.
- Last week she became the woman with the most all-time earnings, and she’s the first transgender contestant to make the top players’ tournament.
And now … “Succession,” “You,” Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview, and more, this was the year’s best TV. Plus, the best movies that you may have missed.
