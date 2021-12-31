1

Omicron’s surge in the U.S. may fade fast.

  • The surge in infections could peak in mid-January and last weeks, rather than months, infectious-disease experts said.
  • That would mirror the rise and fall in South Africa, where the coronavirus variant was first identified.
  • As infections soar, hospitals face staff shortages and the CDC warned that even vaccinated travelers should avoid cruises.

2

A sudden grass fire devastated two Colorado towns.

  • What happened: Hundreds of homes were burned in a matter of hours yesterday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
  • The blaze near Boulder, likely the most destructive in state history, is believed to have been sparked by downed power lines.
  • No deaths have been reported, but officials said it will take time before they know the full damage.

3

2021 had a record number of school shootings.

  • The numbers: There were at least 42, according to a Post analysis, making it the highest total in more than two decades.
  • Other findings: About 34,000 students were exposed to gun violence, nine people died and 36 were wounded.
  • What’s behind the increase? It’s difficult to know with certainty, but researchers suspect a rise in firearm sales and the pandemic played a role.

4

The Taliban has cracked down on more rights in Afghanistan.

  • New rules: Women must fully cover their heads in taxis and have a male relative with them if they travel farther than 45 miles. Cabdrivers no longer can play music because it’s “un-Islamic.”
  • Two commissions on election oversight were also shut down.
  • The significance: The Islamist rulers have tightened their grip across Afghan society, experts say, despite promises of leniency when they took over in August.

5

Record snow has fallen out West this winter.

  • What that means: California’s water reservoir levels are rising and snowpack is piling up, easing drought conditions. There’s the potential for full recovery, experts say, but the wet weather will have to stick around through the spring.
  • Meanwhile in the South: More dangerous storms are expected today and tomorrow in areas that were already hit hard by tornadoes.

6

The College Football Playoff semifinal games are today.

  • The schedule: Alabama will play Cincinnati in Texas at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. Michigan will play Georgia in Florida at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the games on ESPN.
  • What to know: It’s Michigan’s and Cincinnati’s first times in the Playoff — and Alabama's seventh (which is a record). The winners meet for the championship Jan. 10.
  • What about covid-19? There’s a detailed contingency plan if any of the teams have to cancel because of coronavirus infections.

7

The Harry Potter reunion will be streaming tomorrow.

  • Why it was made: November marked two decades since the first movie premiered, and HBO Max is celebrating with a documentary.
  • Who’s in it? The star trio — Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione) and Rupert Grint (Ron) — and other big names.
  • Who isn’t? Author and creator J.K. Rowling.

And now … presenting an annual New Year’s classic: Dave Barry’s Year in Review.

