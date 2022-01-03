1

More changes may be coming this week to U.S. isolation guidance.

  • Why? There’s been backlash after the CDC cut the isolation window from 10 to five days for people with no symptoms who test positive for the coronavirus.
  • What’s being considered: Adding a testing recommendation before people head back to work, infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci said.
  • Coming today: The FDA is expected to approve booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-to-15-year-olds.

2

Covid hospitalizations are rising sharply in Southern states.

  • That’s the best way to track the impact of the omicron variant as cases continue to surge, Fauci said.
  • The numbers: Hospitalizations are up 31% from last week, and about 1,500 Americans are dying each day.
  • Where things could get worse: Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, all states with lower vaccination rates and fewer mask mandates.

3

Two people are still missing after a devastating Colorado fire.

  • What we know: Officials are searching for a man and a 91-year-old woman, but snow complicated efforts this weekend.
  • What happened: A blaze that started near Boulder last week destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings. We don’t yet know the cause.
  • Some good news: Forty dogs staying at a boarding facility in the path of the fire are all safe and accounted for.

4

Twitter banned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

  • Who is she? A first-term Republican congresswoman representing Georgia. Her official account is still active.
  • Why the permanent suspension? She repeatedly violated the company’s covid misinformation policy, Twitter said. Hours before, she had tweeted falsely about deaths tied to coronavirus vaccines.

5

An NFL star left the field in the middle of a game yesterday.

  • Antonio Brown is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the coach said after the team’s win against the New York Jets.
  • What happened? It’s unclear, but the wide receiver’s exit was dramatic. He tossed away his jersey, threw equipment into the stands, then left shirtless.
  • It’s part of a saga: Brown had just finished serving a suspension for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

6

You’ll start seeing new labels on genetically modified foods.

  • Why? A law went into effect Saturday standardizing requirements across the U.S. The labels will say “bioengineered.”
  • What does that mean? A plant or animal with a new gene inserted to make it more nutritional or resistant to pests or disease. A few foods are like this, including some apples, corn and salmon.
  • Why the change? Each state has its own rules, so this should standardize them. But watchdogs say there are too many loopholes.

7

Old-growth trees in Alaska are storing huge amounts of carbon.

  • The national forest where the Sitka spruces grow holds nearly twice as much CO2 as the U.S. emits from burning fossil fuels each year.
  • Why this matters: The trees are key to fighting climate change, but they’re also a high-end building material. The Biden administration ended all harvesting except by Alaska Natives and local operators this summer, but rules have gone back and forth for years.

And now … Ted Lasso is yesterday’s news; Pete Davidson is the future. Here’s what’s in and out for 2022.

