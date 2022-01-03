- Why? A law went into effect Saturday standardizing requirements across the U.S. The labels will say “bioengineered.”
- What does that mean? A plant or animal with a new gene inserted to make it more nutritional or resistant to pests or disease. A few foods are like this, including some apples, corn and salmon.
- Why the change? Each state has its own rules, so this should standardize them. But watchdogs say there are too many loopholes.
Old-growth trees in Alaska are storing huge amounts of carbon.
- The national forest where the Sitka spruces grow holds nearly twice as much CO2 as the U.S. emits from burning fossil fuels each year.
- Why this matters: The trees are key to fighting climate change, but they’re also a high-end building material. The Biden administration ended all harvesting except by Alaska Natives and local operators this summer, but rules have gone back and forth for years.
And now … Ted Lasso is yesterday’s news; Pete Davidson is the future. Here’s what’s in and out for 2022.
