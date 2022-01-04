- Why? Cellphone carriers are shutting down support for older 3G networks this year to make way for 5G, and BlackBerry is cutting off support for devices on its original operating systems.
- This is just the beginning: The “3G sunset” will impact older iPhones this year, too, as well as some smart devices, like security systems and fire alarms.
7
David Bowie’s estate sold his songwriting catalogue.
- The buyer: Warner Music Group, an industry giant, which paid around $250 million, according to one report.
- Music copyrights have become big business — think of the streaming, film and commercial potential — and this deal covers the star’s studio albums and more, including songs like “Starman.”
And now … looking for your next read? We've got some suggestions based on the books you loved in 2021.
