1

More than 103,000 Americans are hospitalized with covid-19.

  • That’s the highest number since late summer, when there was a surge of delta variant cases, but still below last winter’s peak.
  • Why it’s significant: Hospitalizations (rather than cases, which are still skyrocketing) are the best way to track the pandemic now, experts say, because vaccines are preventing severe illnesses.
  • What else to know: The FDA cleared boosters for 12-to-15-year-olds yesterday, and final CDC approval could come by tomorrow.

2

The founder of Theranos was found guilty of fraud.

  • A jury convicted Elizabeth Holmes, who led the Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, on four counts. She was found not guilty on four counts, and the jury deadlocked on three others.
  • What the verdict means: The jury agreed that Holmes knowingly misled investors about her company’s technology, which didn’t work as promised.
  • What’s next: The 37-year-old could get up to 20 years in prison for each count.

3

Schools are pushing ahead with in-person classes this week.

  • Only one of the nation’s 20 largest districts has moved to remote learning, even with record coronavirus cases.
  • Why? There’s widespread agreement that in-person learning is better for kids, both academically and emotionally.
  • How are schools handling cases? Many are ramping up testing requirements, with some pushing back the start of the semester to make sure everyone gets one.

4

A huge storm covered parts of the East with snow.

  • The D.C., Virginia and Maryland region got 5 to 10 inches, the most in three years. Parts of Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina saw snow, as well.
  • Hundreds of thousands still don’t have power, at least three people died in a storm-related crash, and major traffic delays continued this morning.
  • What’s next? It’s going to get very cold, from the East Coast all the way down to the Gulf Coast in Texas and Louisiana.

5

A little girl last seen in 2019 was just reported missing.

  • What we know: Not a lot. Seven-year-old Harmony Montgomery disappeared from a home in southern New Hampshire over two years ago, but police found out about it only last week.
  • Officials are launching a search and are asking for any information. Harmony is White, about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes and glasses.

6

The classic BlackBerry phone will stop working today.

  • Why? Cellphone carriers are shutting down support for older 3G networks this year to make way for 5G, and BlackBerry is cutting off support for devices on its original operating systems.
  • This is just the beginning: The “3G sunset” will impact older iPhones this year, too, as well as some smart devices, like security systems and fire alarms.

7

David Bowie’s estate sold his songwriting catalogue.

  • The buyer: Warner Music Group, an industry giant, which paid around $250 million, according to one report.
  • Music copyrights have become big business — think of the streaming, film and commercial potential — and this deal covers the star’s studio albums and more, including songs like “Starman.”

