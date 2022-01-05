1

The surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. could peak this month.

  • The worst of the omicron variant wave could hit by next week, according to one model (although forecasts can only tell us so much).
  • A hopeful pattern: New cases in London appear to have leveled off, similar to what happened in South Africa. Officials in both places report less-severe illnesses, too.
  • In other news: The CDC is expected to sign off today on Pfizer booster shots for 12-to-15-year-olds.

2

The Biden administration is working to prevent another Jan. 6.

  • What that means: A year after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, officials are trying to improve information-sharing among law enforcement to better predict violence or unrest.
  • The FBI said it has no information on “credible threats” surrounding tomorrow’s anniversary.
  • Coming today: The U.S. attorney general will give an update about the ongoing investigation. More than 725 people have been charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

3

Many college students are stuck in isolation and quarantine.

  • Schools have had to scramble to separate infected or exposed students as the omicron variant surges, and some were forced to isolate on campus over winter break.
  • In other news: Chicago public schools canceled classes today after teachers voted to return to remote learning because of the surge in coronavirus cases.

4

A storm crippled the East Coast’s busiest highway.

  • What happened: A foot of snow Monday caused multiple crashes, including jackknifed tractor-trailers, on a hilly stretch of I-95 in Virginia, completely blocking traffic.
  • The damage: Some drivers (including Sen. Tim Kaine) were trapped for more than 24 hours without food or water in freezing temperatures. The road reopened last night.

5

A record 4.5 million people quit or changed jobs in November.

  • Why? There are more openings than available workers, so job-seekers can be more selective as businesses compete to hire them.
  • The numbers: This was the fourth time in 2021 that the number of workers quitting set a record. There are 10.6 million job openings and only 6.9 million Americans listed as unemployed.

6

A giant tech conference starts today in Las Vegas.

  • What is it? The CES electronics show, held each January, shows off new tech that could soon impact your life.
  • Who’s going: Up to 75,000 people could attend through Friday, despite surging coronavirus cases, although big names such as Facebook, Amazon and Google pulled out.
  • What to expect: Smart-home gear, metaverse equipment, health-focused wearables and more.

7

You can shingle your roof with solar panels now.

  • A large U.S. company began selling a new solar shingle product this week. It’s available first on the East Coast but will go nationwide soon.
  • How it works: The outward-facing section of each shingle is made of photovoltaic cells. The panels collect energy and transfer it through wires on the end of each shingle that daisy-chain together.
  • The goal: To make going solar less expensive and accessible to more people.

And now … for anyone wanting to start a fitness routine that will actually stick: We’ve got tips from experts on how to get there.

A special thanks to Tess Homan for contributing to this briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.