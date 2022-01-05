- What is it? The CES electronics show, held each January, shows off new tech that could soon impact your life.
- Who’s going: Up to 75,000 people could attend through Friday, despite surging coronavirus cases, although big names such as Facebook, Amazon and Google pulled out.
- What to expect: Smart-home gear, metaverse equipment, health-focused wearables and more.
You can shingle your roof with solar panels now.
- A large U.S. company began selling a new solar shingle product this week. It’s available first on the East Coast but will go nationwide soon.
- How it works: The outward-facing section of each shingle is made of photovoltaic cells. The panels collect energy and transfer it through wires on the end of each shingle that daisy-chain together.
- The goal: To make going solar less expensive and accessible to more people.
And now … for anyone wanting to start a fitness routine that will actually stick: We’ve got tips from experts on how to get there.
A special thanks to Tess Homan for contributing to this briefing.
