1

Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol one year ago today.

  • What happened: A mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters invaded Congress while it was meeting to make Joe Biden’s win official. Five people died and about 140 law enforcement officers were injured.
  • What has changed: More than 725 people have been charged with crimes; law enforcement agencies have changed tactics; and Republicans have tried to whitewash what happened.
  • What to know today: Biden will speak this morning, and Congress has a full day of events planned. Trump had scheduled a news conference but canceled this week.

2

40% of Americans live in places hit by climate disasters last year.

  • Where that number comes from: A new Post analysis of federal disaster declarations by county, which includes fires, floods, hurricanes, storms and other extreme weather.
  • More than 80% of Americans experienced a heat wave.
  • What this shows: The effects of climate change are becoming more severe and widespread and will probably get worse.

3

12-to-17-year-olds can get the Pfizer booster shot now.

  • The CDC signed off on expanding access to kids and teens yesterday as cases of the omicron coronavirus variant continue to rise.
  • More than 4,000 children across the U.S. are hospitalized with covid-19, a record. (Hospitalizations are a better indication of omicron’s impact than case numbers.)

4

There are deadly protests going on in Kazakhstan.

  • Security forces killed dozens of people early this morning, hundreds have been injured and Russian troops arrived to help the government.
  • Demonstrations started this weekend over high energy prices in the country bordering China and Russia and have been escalating since then.

5

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers are going to ask for a mistrial.

  • Why? Two members of the jury that convicted her of sex trafficking shared their own experiences of childhood abuse while the jury was deciding the verdict.
  • What was Maxwell convicted of? Recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein, her longtime lover and employer.
  • What happens now? Both sides will make their arguments to a judge.

6

The Grammys have been indefinitely postponed.

  • Why? Rising coronavirus case numbers. The awards show was supposed to happen Jan. 31.
  • There’s no word yet on when it will take place (last year’s show was pushed to March), but when it does, comedian Trevor Noah will host.

7

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships start today.

  • What to know: The competition (in Nashville this year) will help finalize who gets to go to the Beijing Olympics next month.
  • How to watch: The biggest events start tomorrow and will air on NBC and USA Network.
  • Also this week: U.S. Olympic speedskating trials in Milwaukee.

And now … images have defined how we remember Jan. 6: Our photographers take us through what they saw.

