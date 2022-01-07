1

The Supreme Court will review two federal vaccine rules today.

  • What are they? A vaccinate-or-test mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, and a vaccine requirement for health-care workers at places that get federal funding.
  • What the justices will decide: Whether to put the requirements on hold while legal battles work their way through courts. It’s not clear how soon the justices will give their ruling.
  • What have justices said about mandates? They’ve generally been supportive of rules by local governments but skeptical when it comes to the power of federal agencies.

2

The U.S. is preparing to ship coronavirus tests to households.

  • The plan: To deliver 500 million rapid, at-home kits, starting as soon as next week.
  • How it will work: People will be able to request the tests through a new website.
  • In other testing news: Some experts say you should swab your throat as well as your nose now when you use at-home kits. Here’s why.

3

Hospitals across the U.S. are facing a staffing crisis.

  • The numbers: Nearly 1 in 4 medical centers reported “critical” shortages this week, the highest of the pandemic.
  • What that means: Some are being forced to turn away ambulances, cancel procedures and warn people to stay away.
  • Why is this happening? Workers are calling out sick because of covid, and burnout is causing people to quit.

4

The men who killed Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today.

  • The minimum they face: Life in prison. What a judge will decide is whether the three White men should have the possibility of parole.
  • What they were convicted of: Chasing and fatally shooting 25-year-old Arbery, an unarmed Black man, in Georgia in 2020.
  • This isn’t the end: Two of the men go on trial next month on federal hate-crime charges.

5

Kazakhstan’s president ordered troops to “shoot to kill” protesters.

  • The biggest clashes this morning were in Almaty, the Central Asian country’s biggest city, where Russian troops were helping put down large protests happening all week.
  • Why Russia? Kazakhstan was in the Soviet Union before independence, and Moscow wants to maintain its influence.

6

There’s another snowstorm hitting the East Coast.

  • It already dropped snow in the Mid-Atlantic and is heading up through New York and Boston.
  • What this means: Forecasters are warning about dangerous roads, especially after the chaos caused by a storm earlier this week.

7

This weekend will decide the NFL’s final playoff lineup.

  • 11 teams are already in, which leaves seven fighting for three remaining spots.
  • Who to watch: The San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, L.A. Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders can each get in by winning on Sunday. One catch: The Chargers and Raiders play each other.
  • The schedule: There are two games tomorrow and 14 Sunday. The playoffs start Jan. 15.

Special thanks to John Taylor for contributing to today’s briefing.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.