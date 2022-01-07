- It already dropped snow in the Mid-Atlantic and is heading up through New York and Boston.
- What this means: Forecasters are warning about dangerous roads, especially after the chaos caused by a storm earlier this week.
7
This weekend will decide the NFL’s final playoff lineup.
- 11 teams are already in, which leaves seven fighting for three remaining spots.
- Who to watch: The San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, L.A. Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders can each get in by winning on Sunday. One catch: The Chargers and Raiders play each other.
- The schedule: There are two games tomorrow and 14 Sunday. The playoffs start Jan. 15.
And now … what to watch this weekend: A new show on the story of Emmett Till. What to read: This essay about my colleague reclaiming her Asian name. What to do: Reach out to that friend you haven’t talked to in a while.
Special thanks to John Taylor for contributing to today’s briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.