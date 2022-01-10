1

At least 19 died in New York City’s deadliest fire in years.

  • What we know: The fire began yesterday morning at a 19-story building in the Bronx. It probably started with a space heater, officials said.
  • The toll: More than 60 people were injured, and 13 were still in critical condition last night. Nine of those who died were 16 or younger.
  • What this underscores: The vulnerability of multifamily housing, coming after a Philadelphia rowhouse fire killed a dozen people last week.

2

Greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. surged last year.

  • There was an overall increase of 6.2% over 2020, a new analysis found, although emissions are still below pre-pandemic levels.
  • What drove the increase: A jump in coal-fired electricity use, probably because of higher natural gas prices.
  • What this means: The U.S. is far off track from meeting climate goals President Biden set for the end of the decade.

3

The U.S. and Russia meet for security talks today.

  • The purpose: Discussing the growing crisis with Ukraine. Russia has been gathering troops on its border, possibly threatening another invasion.
  • What we don’t know: Whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious or creating a crisis to demand things from the U.S. and its allies.
  • It’s a busy week: The U.S. and Russia have meetings with NATO on Wednesday and another European group on Thursday.

4

Schools were hit hard by covid disruptions last week.

  • More than 5,000, including those in Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, closed or went virtual at some point, the highest level of this school year.
  • Why this matters: The uncertainty is wearing on teachers and kids, but also working parents, many of whom don’t have flexibility or child-care options if school is unexpectedly canceled.
  • In other news: The Post analyzed how omicron’s wave compares to past coronavirus peaks. See the charts here.

5

Actor and comedian Bob Saget died yesterday.

  • The 65-year-old was found in a hotel room in Orlando. There were no signs of drugs or foul play, police said.
  • What he was known for: His role as “America’s Dad” in the TV show “Full House” and hosting the original “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

6

Tennis star Novak Djokovic won his case against Australia.

  • A judge overturned a decision to cancel his travel visa early today, meaning he can stay in the country.
  • What happened: There was a five-day standoff over whether Djokovic, who isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, would be able to compete in the Australian Open next week.
  • It may not be over: Officials could cancel the top-ranked player’s visa again and restart the process.

7

College football’s championship game is tonight.

  • Who’s playing? Top-ranked Alabama, last year’s winner, and Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 for half of the season.
  • Have they played before? Yes. Alabama gave Georgia its only loss last month. They also met in the 2018 title game — another Alabama win.
  • How to watch: ESPN is televising and streaming the game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.

And now … curious about Dry January and going sober? Here’s how to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.

