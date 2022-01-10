- A judge overturned a decision to cancel his travel visa early today, meaning he can stay in the country.
- What happened: There was a five-day standoff over whether Djokovic, who isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, would be able to compete in the Australian Open next week.
- It may not be over: Officials could cancel the top-ranked player’s visa again and restart the process.
7
College football’s championship game is tonight.
- Who’s playing? Top-ranked Alabama, last year’s winner, and Georgia, which was ranked No. 1 for half of the season.
- Have they played before? Yes. Alabama gave Georgia its only loss last month. They also met in the 2018 title game — another Alabama win.
- How to watch: ESPN is televising and streaming the game, which starts at 8 p.m. ET.
And now … curious about Dry January and going sober? Here’s how to reevaluate your relationship with alcohol.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.