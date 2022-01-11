- The 78-year-old heir to a New York real estate fortune and subject of the HBO documentary “The Jinx” was serving a life sentence in prison.
- What he’s known for: Durst was long suspected in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, and he was found guilty in September of killing his best friend.
7
More than 1,700 congressmen once enslaved Black people.
- Who were they? Lawmakers representing 37 states, not just in the South, during the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries.
- How we know this: The Post examined thousands of pages of historical documents and created this searchable database.
- Why it matters: It shows slavery’s influence on America, as the interests of slaveholding congressmen shaped the laws they made.
And now … if spam has started to overwhelm your inbox: Here’s what you can do to stop it.
