1

The U.S. is about to break covid hospitalization records.

  • More than 141,000 people were in the hospital yesterday, the second-highest daily total of the pandemic.
  • What this means: Hospitals in Colorado, New York and elsewhere have made changes like stopping elective surgeries, cutting back on the number of nurses caring for patients and more.
  • In other news: The CDC is likely to start recommending N95 or KN95 masks, which are more protective, over other options because of the omicron variant’s spread.

2

Private insurers will start paying for rapid coronavirus tests.

  • The new coverage begins Saturday, the Biden administration announced yesterday.
  • How it works: Health plans must cover up to eight at-home tests per person per month.
  • Insurers could partner with stores (like CVS or Walgreens) to provide free tests. Otherwise, people will be able to get the cost of tests reimbursed.

3

Your tax refund could be delayed this year.

  • Why? Pandemic-related issues, years of IRS budget cuts and federal stimulus programs that have added to the tax agency’s workload.
  • Treasury officials warned of a “frustrating season” and said the IRS is facing a backlog “several times” larger than normal.
  • When does tax season start? You can begin filing on Jan. 24. The deadline is April 18.

4

Georgia won its first college football championship since 1980.

  • The game came down to the last quarter: The Bulldogs beat rival Alabama, 33-18, scoring three touchdowns in the last eight-plus minutes.
  • In other football news: Five NFL head coaches — including one of the league’s three Black leaders — lost their jobs.

5

A man got a new heart from a genetically modified pig.

  • The surgery last week on the 57-year-old from Maryland was the first of its kind, and the patient is recovering well, doctors said.
  • What this means: It’s a breakthrough that’s sparking hope for thousands waiting for transplants.
  • Why genetic modification? The pig had genes both removed and added to give the transplanted heart a better chance of being accepted.

6

Robert Durst, a multimillionaire convicted of murder, has died.

  • The 78-year-old heir to a New York real estate fortune and subject of the HBO documentary “The Jinx” was serving a life sentence in prison.
  • What he’s known for: Durst was long suspected in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, and he was found guilty in September of killing his best friend.

7

More than 1,700 congressmen once enslaved Black people.

  • Who were they? Lawmakers representing 37 states, not just in the South, during the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries.
  • How we know this: The Post examined thousands of pages of historical documents and created this searchable database.
  • Why it matters: It shows slavery’s influence on America, as the interests of slaveholding congressmen shaped the laws they made.

And now … if spam has started to overwhelm your inbox: Here’s what you can do to stop it.

