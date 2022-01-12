- What is permafrost? The continuously frozen ground that covers up to 7 million square miles in the Arctic.
- What’s happening? Temperatures are rising rapidly in parts of those coldest regions, warming the ground and making it unstable, a report published yesterday said.
- The impact: The warming threatens thousands of human-made structures, including homes, but also releases more carbon into the atmosphere, making climate change worse.
7
Maya Angelou is the first Black woman on a U.S. quarter.
- The new coins featuring the writer and civil rights activist have begun shipping to banks, the U.S. Mint said this week.
- It’s the first in a series: Five women, including the first Chinese American movie star and the first woman to fly to space, will be featured on new quarters this year.
And now ... finding reliable masks online can be tricky: These tips will help.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.