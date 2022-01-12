1

Omicron will infect “just about everyone,” Anthony Fauci says.

  • What that means: The coronavirus variant is spreading fast, but vaccinated people should “do reasonably well,” and avoid hospitalization and death, the infectious-disease expert said yesterday.
  • Those unvaccinated are 10 times likelier to be infected and 20 times likelier to die, Fauci said.
  • Around the world: The Post is tracking what omicron’s takeover looks like.

2

President Biden gave a big speech on voting rights.

  • Key takeaway: He called on Democrats to change Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills.
  • Why? Republicans can block the bills in the tight Senate with a rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation.
  • What’s next: Not enough Democrats are on board with the rules change, but the Senate leader plans to call a vote this week anyway.

3

Students are walking out, or threatening to, over covid safety.

  • Kids in New York City called for more testing and screening as they left school early yesterday. Oakland students making similar demands threatened to cut classes next week.
  • Chicago schools are reopening this morning after agreeing with teachers to boost pandemic safety measures.
  • In related news: The White House says it will send schools 10 million free coronavirus tests each month.

4

Grocery store shelves across the U.S. are empty.

  • The primary culprit: The omicron variant. The surge means more work for stores just as more of their employees are calling out sick. Factories are shutting down overseas, slowing orders for ingredients and food products.
  • Other factors: Winter weather has slowed deliveries. And more people are eating at home because of rising prices and shuttered restaurants.

5

An NFL official said there’s a “double standard” for Black coaches.

  • What happened: The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores after consecutive winning seasons, leaving the league with just two Black head coaches.
  • The reaction: Troy Vincent, an NFL executive, told The Post it’s “part of some of the things that we need to fix in the system.”
  • In other news: The New York Giants fired Joe Judge, creating a seventh head-coaching opening.

6

Roads and pipelines are at “high risk” because of warming permafrost.

  • What is permafrost? The continuously frozen ground that covers up to 7 million square miles in the Arctic.
  • What’s happening? Temperatures are rising rapidly in parts of those coldest regions, warming the ground and making it unstable, a report published yesterday said.
  • The impact: The warming threatens thousands of human-made structures, including homes, but also releases more carbon into the atmosphere, making climate change worse.

7

Maya Angelou is the first Black woman on a U.S. quarter.

  • The new coins featuring the writer and civil rights activist have begun shipping to banks, the U.S. Mint said this week.
  • It’s the first in a series: Five women, including the first Chinese American movie star and the first woman to fly to space, will be featured on new quarters this year.

finding reliable masks online can be tricky: These tips will help.

