- What happened? Medicare proposed this week to cover a pricey, controversial treatment, but only for people in approved clinical trials, which sharply limits the number of eligible patients.
- Why is the drug controversial? There’s debate about whether it actually works, even though the FDA approved it to treat early-stage Alzheimer’s.
- What’s next: The proposal is open to public comment for 30 days. A final decision will come by April 11.
6
Another winter storm will hit the central and Eastern U.S.
- Expect two phases: The first dumping nearly a foot of snow over parts of the Midwest tomorrow and Saturday; the second hitting the East Coast, possibly even bringing snowflakes to Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta, on Sunday.
- What we don’t know: The exact path of the storm, which will affect who gets snow and who gets sleet, rain and ice.
7
Ida B. Wells is getting her own Barbie doll.
- Who was Wells? A Black American journalist and activist, who was born into slavery in 1862. She fought for expanding the right to vote and is regarded as one of the most courageous women in U.S. history.
- The doll will go on sale Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
And now … for a hands-off, delicious weeknight dinner: Make this Instant Pot chana masala, which was so good, our recipe writer almost cried.
