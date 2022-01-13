1

The omicron surge may be slowing in some U.S. cities.

  • There are promising signs in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia, although it’s too early to say there’s a rapid decline.
  • What this means: Parts of the country could be near a turning point in the latest coronavirus wave.
  • Coming today: President Biden will announce that he’s sending medical teams to six states — New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico ― to help struggling hospitals.

2

2021 had the highest inflation in 40 years.

  • Why? Backed-up supply chains, combined with high demand from shoppers, raised prices.
  • How long will this last? There's no way to know, but officials expect prices will continue to go up this year.
  • What got more expensive: Every category of food, gas (up 50% in the past year), home prices and rent, as well as health care, to name a few.

3

College enrollment in the U.S. dropped again last fall.

  • The numbers: There were 465,300 fewer students compared with the year before, according to a new report.
  • The big picture: More than 1 million students have gone missing from higher education since the start of the pandemic.
  • What’s causing this? Some students may be questioning the value of college, especially with a record job market. But experts worry it could become a damaging economic trend.

4

The Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to the top House Republican.

  • Why? Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy apparently communicated with President Donald Trump during and after the attack on the Capitol last year.
  • Will he cooperate? No. Because he refused to do so voluntarily, the committee could choose to subpoena him.

5

Alzheimer’s groups plan to fight for broader coverage of a new drug.

  • What happened? Medicare proposed this week to cover a pricey, controversial treatment, but only for people in approved clinical trials, which sharply limits the number of eligible patients.
  • Why is the drug controversial? There’s debate about whether it actually works, even though the FDA approved it to treat early-stage Alzheimer’s.
  • What’s next: The proposal is open to public comment for 30 days. A final decision will come by April 11.

6

Another winter storm will hit the central and Eastern U.S.

  • Expect two phases: The first dumping nearly a foot of snow over parts of the Midwest tomorrow and Saturday; the second hitting the East Coast, possibly even bringing snowflakes to Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta, on Sunday.
  • What we don’t know: The exact path of the storm, which will affect who gets snow and who gets sleet, rain and ice.

7

Ida B. Wells is getting her own Barbie doll.

  • Who was Wells? A Black American journalist and activist, who was born into slavery in 1862. She fought for expanding the right to vote and is regarded as one of the most courageous women in U.S. history.
  • The doll will go on sale Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

And now … for a hands-off, delicious weeknight dinner: Make this Instant Pot chana masala, which was so good, our recipe writer almost cried.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.