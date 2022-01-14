- The transplant surgery last week on the 57-year-old from Maryland was the first of its kind.
- What we learned: The person being heralded as a medical pioneer had been convicted in 1988 after the stabbing left a man paralyzed.
- No laws prohibit someone with a criminal history from getting a transplant, despite long waiting lists and shortages.
A daily puzzle named Wordle has taken over the Internet.
- What is it? Players get six tries to guess the five-letter word of the day. Color-coded clues point you in the right direction. (We have tips for that here.)
- Why is it so popular? It’s a free, fun brain snack for people who don’t have the time, patience or energy for anything more consuming. Plus, who can resist sharing their scores? (Not us.)
And now … what to watch this weekend: The second season of “Cheer” on Netflix. And something to read: “To Paradise” by critically acclaimed author Hanya Yanagihara.
