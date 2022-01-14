1

The Supreme Court blocked the vaccine mandate for American workers.

  • Why? It said the Biden administration didn’t have the authority to make such a broad rule, which forced large businesses to either require vaccinations or test workers for the coronavirus.
  • The court, however, will allow the vaccine requirement for health-care workers to stand, which will affect about 10 million.

2

The push for voting rights appears doomed in the Senate.

  • What happened: President Biden twice met with Democrats yesterday, asking them to change Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills.
  • The holdup: Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) said they won’t support the changes, which means Republicans can block the bills.
  • What’s next: Democrats pushed proceedings to next week because of a winter storm forecast and a senator testing positive for the coronavirus.

3

The past seven years have been the hottest on record.

  • Where did last year fall? It didn’t smash global records, because of La Niña, which usually cools the planet. It roughly tied for No. 6, new data showed.
  • Temperatures stayed higher than 1 degree Celsius above the preindustrial average. We probably won’t see them fall under that benchmark in our lifetimes.
  • What this means: Human greenhouse gas emissions have changed the planet. Even not-quite-so-bad years are dramatically hotter than what they were a generation ago.

4

The FBI made its most high-profile Jan. 6 arrest yet.

  • Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the extremist group Oath Keepers, and 10 others were charged with sedition, or conspiring “to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force” the U.S. government.
  • These are the most serious charges related to the attack on the Capitol last year.
  • In other news: The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Twitter, Reddit and the parent companies of Facebook and YouTube for information.

5

Australia canceled Novak Djokovic’s travel visa again.

  • It’s the second time the country has ruled against the tennis star, who isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.
  • What’s at stake: The Australian Open starts Monday. Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked player, is chasing a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.
  • What’s next: If his lawyers are unsuccessful in court, Djokovic faces deportation.

6

A man who got a new heart from a pig once stabbed someone seven times.

  • The transplant surgery last week on the 57-year-old from Maryland was the first of its kind.
  • What we learned: The person being heralded as a medical pioneer had been convicted in 1988 after the stabbing left a man paralyzed.
  • No laws prohibit someone with a criminal history from getting a transplant, despite long waiting lists and shortages.

7

A daily puzzle named Wordle has taken over the Internet.

  • What is it? Players get six tries to guess the five-letter word of the day. Color-coded clues point you in the right direction. (We have tips for that here.)
  • Why is it so popular? It’s a free, fun brain snack for people who don’t have the time, patience or energy for anything more consuming. Plus, who can resist sharing their scores? (Not us.)

And now … what to watch this weekend: The second season of “Cheer” on Netflix. And something to read: “To Paradise” by critically acclaimed author Hanya Yanagihara.

