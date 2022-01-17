- About 200,000 people have lost power from the South to the Northeast.
- Snow and potentially icy, dangerous roads prompted warnings for people to stay home.
The Australian Open started today — without Novak Djokovic.
- The tennis star was deported yesterday, ending a two-week saga over whether he was eligible to be in the country without a coronavirus vaccination.
- What this means: The No. 1 men’s player will have to wait several months for another chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.
- Who else to watch: Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are competing, but all-time greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer are out with injuries.
The NFL playoffs got underway this weekend.
- Yesterday’s games: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Steelers, 42-21, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a very good day; and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17, but the game wasn’t pretty.
- Coming today: The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Eastern in Los Angeles. The winner will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.
