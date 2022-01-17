1

A British man held hostages at a synagogue in Texas.

  • What happened: 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram attacked a rabbi and three others during a Saturday service near Fort Worth, officials say. After an 11-hour standoff, the hostages were rescued and Akram was dead.
  • Why did he do it? Officials are still putting pieces together, but on a live stream of the attack, he talked about wanting to free a Pakistani terrorist and target a synagogue.
  • What to know today: The FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism, and two teenagers in the U.K. have been taken in for questioning.

2

There was a massive volcanic eruption in the Pacific.

  • The explosion sent tsunami waves around the world on Saturday, and communication is still cut off from the closest Tonga islands.
  • How big was it? It sent ash roughly three times higher than airlines fly and was heard 5,000 miles away in Alaska.
  • How dangerous is the volcano? Experts say an eruption like this comes about once every thousand years, and there could be more on the way.

3

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s family will march for voting rights.

  • The MLK Day commemoration this morning in Washington, D.C., will push for the Senate to pass a bill (which is looking increasingly unlikely).
  • In the family’s words: “We’re asking people to honor Dr. King through action to protect the right to vote.”

4

The first case of the omicron variant was detected in Beijing.

  • What that means: The Winter Olympics start there in a little over two weeks, so China’s capital has imposed even stricter coronavirus measures.
  • In case you missed it: N95 masks are far better protection than cloth masks against omicron, the CDC said. We have tips on using (and reusing) them safely.

5

A powerful winter storm is hitting the East Coast.

  • About 200,000 people have lost power from the South to the Northeast.
  • Snow and potentially icy, dangerous roads prompted warnings for people to stay home.

6

The Australian Open started today — without Novak Djokovic.

  • The tennis star was deported yesterday, ending a two-week saga over whether he was eligible to be in the country without a coronavirus vaccination.
  • What this means: The No. 1 men’s player will have to wait several months for another chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title.
  • Who else to watch: Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are competing, but all-time greats Serena Williams and Roger Federer are out with injuries.

7

The NFL playoffs got underway this weekend.

  • Yesterday’s games: The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Steelers, 42-21, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a very good day; and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-17, but the game wasn’t pretty.
  • Coming today: The Rams play the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Eastern in Los Angeles. The winner will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend.

And now … if you’re looking for a project for your extra day off: Here’s why you should consider crafting.

